FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope police said a man was killed in a shooting at a party early Saturday morning. Investigators said it happened around 1 a.m. on Twin Beech Road. When officers arrived, they learned that Cory Terrell Edwards Jr. had been shot and rushed to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Edwards was later pronounced dead at University Hospital in Mobile.

