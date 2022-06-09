ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Lane County Search and Rescue finds deceased individual after surfer goes missing

By Robert Desaulniers
kezi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORENCE, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that a deceased individual has been found near the last known location of a missing surfer. The LCSO...

www.kezi.com

kezi.com

Neighbors and bystanders leave flowers for murdered Coos Bay woman

COOS COUNTY, Ore.-- A makeshift memorial is growing Sunday for 34-year-old Amber Townsend of Coos Bay. Townsend was murdered Saturday morning while walking along Cape Arago Highway towards Charleston, authorities said. Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier said Townsend was shot multiple times. There are no suspects or persons of...
COOS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Crash near Lane Community College sends 5 to the hospital

EUGENE, Ore. -- A crash on E. 30th Avenue in front of Lane Community College sent five people to the hospital with varying injuries Sunday, according to Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire & Rescue. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, officials said. Lane County Sheriff's Office is...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Coast Guard holds change of command for husband and wife

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- Coast Guard Station Coos Bay held a change of command ceremony Friday morning at the rescue station in Charleston. It was a unique ceremony where Master Chief Scott Slade assumed command of Station Coos Bay from his wife, Chief Warrant Officer Beth Slade. Master Chief Slade...
COOS BAY, OR
KVAL

Coos County DA: Woman found shot to death outside Cape Arago Hwy residence

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Authorities in Coos County are investigating a shooting death Saturday morning. Around 8:33 a.m. Saturday, Coos County received two 911 calls indicating a woman was “down” outside the residence located 92616 Cape Arago Highway in the unincorporated area of Coos County, Coos County authorities report. Medical and law enforcement personnel responded to the scene.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Deputies request assistance identifying human remains in Lowell

LOWELL, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the human remains found late last month near West Boundary Road. On May 26, the LCSO responded to a call and found human remains near West Boundary Road in Lowell. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had died in suspicious circumstances several weeks before the remains were found. Investigators with the LCSO have not yet been able to identify the victim and have released more details about the remains in an effort to get the public’s help in identifying them.
LOWELL, OR
Thesiuslaw News

Searchers recover body of missing surfer

June 9, 2022 — At approximately 10:30 p.m. June 8, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an overdue surfer in the area of Heceta Beach north of Florence. The surfer had last been seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue, along...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

One dead in suspected suicide at gun range

EUGENE, Ore. -- A person took their own life at a gun range just south of Eugene this morning, deputies say. At about 11 a.m. today police responded to a reported gunshot wound at Northwest Arsenal, a gun range near Interstate 5 south of Eugene. Police and medical personnel responded to the scene, but the victim was reported as deceased a few minutes later.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation Heceta Head, June 10

LCSO release – At approximately 10:30pm Wednesday night the Sheriff’s Office received a call about an overdue surfer in the area of Heceta Beach north of Florence. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue along with United States Coast Guard personnel responded and began searching the area. Close to noon Thursday, Coast Guard personnel located a deceased subject in the water not far from where the overdue surfer was believed to have been surfing. The identity of the involved is being withheld at this time. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
FLORENCE, OR
KCBY

Suspect in Coos Bay woman's death held on $2M bail

EUGENE, Ore. - The suspect in the murder of a Coos Bay woman was arraigned Friday morning. Johnny Ray Bohannon, 47, of North Bend appeared in a Coos County courtroom to face a charge of Second Degree Murder in connection with the death of 47-year-old Rebecca Elaine Reeves. Coos Bay...
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PAIR JAILED FOR REPORTED DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Two people were jailed for reported disorderly conduct by Roseburg Police Thursday night. An RPD report said at 9:30 p.m. a 40-year old man and a 41-year old woman were fighting outside a residence about splitting property, in the 200 block of Northeast Chestnut. The suspects were allegedly throwing things and hitting things, causing neighbors to call because of their “alarming behavior”.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Investigators ask for information in decades-old Eugene cold case

EUGENE, Ore. -- Investigators with the Eugene Police Department are seeking any clues that will lead to finding the killer of Janet Shanahan. Family and friends are adding renewed energy to the search by offering a $45,000 reward for the identification, arrest and conviction of her killer. On April 21,...
EUGENE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Searchers recover body from Crooked River believed to be missing Bend-area man, DCSO says

Searchers recovered a man’s body from the Crooked River at the Ogden Wayside north of Terrebonne on Monday that matches the description of a 36-year-old Bend-area man last seen when he was dropped off in the area six days earlier, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Searchers recover body from Crooked River believed to be missing Bend-area man, DCSO says appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MINOR DAMAGE TO WINERY BUILDING AFTER VEHICLE HITS IT

The Paul O’Brien Winery building near downtown Roseburg received minor damage after a vehicle hit it early Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 4:20 a.m. a 38-year old woman who had worked all night fell asleep at the wheel while on her way home. She was northbound on Southeast Stephens Street when her sedan collided with the structure. No one was injured.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Homicide Investigation in Coos Bay, June 9

On June 8, 2022 at approximately 8:10 pm a 911 call was transferred to the North Coos Dispatch Center. The caller reported that he had found a deceased female in the residence located at 1749 Idaho Drive in Coos Bay. Coos Bay Officers arrived at the location and discovered a deceased female, who they identified as 47-year-old Rebecca Reeves. Officers on scene believed that her death was caused by homicidal violence. The Coos County Major Crimes Team was activated and members from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, North Bend Police, Bandon Police, Coquille Police, Coos Bay Police, Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office arrived to assist in the investigation. At this time the investigation is on-going. Any individuals who may have information pertaining to this investigation are encouraged to call the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-269-8911 or Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-6666.
COOS BAY, OR

