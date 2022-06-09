Nassau police ramps up presence at Belmont Stakes this weekend

A total of 50,000 people are expected to attend the Belmont Stakes this weekend as the race is back to full capacity.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says those who attend can expect to see a big police presence, with undercover officers throughout the crowd.

Residents nearby say they are relieved that there will be police in the area.

"There is a little bit of rowdiness that goes on," says Susan Small. "People peeing on the lawn and throwing beer cans and the police will deal with that, but aside from that, it's a good event for the town I think."

Police tell News 12 there is going to be controlled access, and at every point of entry there will be bag checks.

They will also have eyes in the sky and all overhead drones will be banned from the festivities.

"If you want to be a knucklehead and bring something in, we are going to arrest you," Ryder says. "For the rest of them, enjoy the day, we will protect you, that is our job."

Floral Park will also be holding their annual fair after two years of not being able to because of the pandemic.

A total of 100 vendors will be lining two blocks of the street.

The New York Racing Association security force has also been working with the police to make sure the weekend is safe and fun for everyone.

Nassau County police say the biggest hurdle they face is traffic and keeping everyone moving in the area.

They recommend people using public transportation to get to Belmont or a ride service because there is less parking than in previous years.