Aiken County, SC

Two Aiken County precincts moving for June 14 primaries

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com
 3 days ago
A man votes at the Aiken County Election and Voter Registration office the afternoon of May 31, the first day of early voting for the June 14 primary.

Voters in two Aiken County precincts will be casting their ballots in different locations for the June 14 primaries.

Cynthia Holland, director of the Aiken election board, said Thursday morning that South Aiken 75 and Pine Forest 59 would be moving to temporary homes for the primary.

South Aiken 75 will move to Cedar Creek Baptist Church from Mount Anna Baptist Church.

Cedar Creek Baptist Church is located at 3001 Banks Mill Road S.E. The church is also the home of Cedar Creek 64 so two areas will be established for precincts at the church.

Holland said there was a conflict at Mount Anna Baptist Church that resulted in the temporary move.

Pine Forest 59 will move to Warrenville Elementary School from Pine Forest Baptist Church.

Warrenville Elementary School is located at 569 Howlandville Road (access is available from Howlandville Road and Pine Log Road). The school is also the home of Gem Lakes 60 so two areas will be established for precincts at the school.

Holland said Pine Forest can no longer be used as a precinct.

Friday will also be the last day for early voting in the June 14 primary. Early voting in Aiken County is available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ronnie Young Aiken County Government Center located at 1930 University Parkway.

A list of voting precincts and their locations will be available in the Aiken Standard prior to the election.

Precinct locations are also available under the "General" tab of the South Carolina Election Commission website, SCVotes.gov, and on voter registration cards.

