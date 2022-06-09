ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Manatee found dead near Chiquita Lock

By Alex Howard
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmkSA_0g655KUW00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Since September of 2005, there have been seven confirmed manatee deaths associated with the Chiquita Lock in Cape Coral. On Tuesday, officers from FWC removed another dead manatee from the lock.

A preliminary necropsy revealed that the manatee may have been killed by the Chiquita Lock, while locals say the time has come for it to be removed.

“They have been trying to do something about it for 20 years.” said Jeremy Kanable, a resident and boater in Cape Coral.

FWC Officers suspect that the manatee drowned after getting caught in the lock. Installed back in the 1970s, the Chiquita Lock in recent years has become a hot button issue in Cape Coral, as boaters and environmental groups have lobbied to have it removed.

Now with another one of Florida’s most beloved animals killed there, many hope it’s a catalyst to finally see it removed.

“Take it out. It’s nothing but trouble. Everybody complains about it that I know about.” Kanable said.

Comments / 1

Related
blackchronicle.com

Officials: Florida panther killed news

NAPLES, Fla. – An endangered Florida panther has died. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the seventeenth panther lack of life recorded this yr. The cause for lack of life wasn’t immediately recognized. Wildlife officers say the stays of the 5-month-old female panther had been...
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Family of Candy the dog hopes to get justice in civil court

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - The family of Candy, a dog shot and killed in front of her owner, is hoping to get justice in a civil suit. Six years ago, Candy was killed by Zack Deaterly in front of her owner Rodney Jacobson. Deaterly alleged to deputies that the dog was in an attack stance and that he told Jacobson to get the dog off him.
NOKOMIS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Shots fired outside a Wawa in Cape Coral

A confirmed shooting in Cape Coral on Sunday at a Wawa on Veterans Pkwy. and Santa Barbara Blvd, according to the Cape Coral Police Department. CCPD said both parties involved fled the scene and shell casings were seen on the ground in the area. CCPD had evidence markers on the...
CAPE CORAL, FL
University of Florida

The only allamanda you will ever need

A native vine that you may have never considered is a relative of other similar and more familiar landscape plants – the allamandas. Specifically, the wild allamanda (Urechites lutea aka Pentalinon luteum) is a vine-like shrub, very adaptable to our soils, and can easily be managed to the size you want it. Blooming now in landscape near you – the wild allamanda!
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Cape Coral, FL
Pets & Animals
WINKNEWS.com

Anglers protest the extension of the Naples Pier Sunday fishing ban

People who enjoy fishing from the Naples Pier gathered for a peaceful protest on Sunday against the extension of a fishing ban. The anglers are concerned that soon, people won’t be allowed to fish from the pier at all and are asking city leaders to test out another day they can ban fishing.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Children spot bobcat in the backyard of their Collier County home

A bobcat was caught creeping around on a fence in a family’s backyard in Collier County. The children alerted their mother to what they saw lurking outside their playroom window. Katie McKimm, mom of Chase, Kit, Caden, and Colsten had a thrilling front row seat of the bobcat, saying:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manatee#The Chiquita Lock#Fwc
WMAZ

Florida sheriff: Video shows man dragging missing woman's lifeless body through house

PALMETTO, Fla. — An alleged drug dealer is charged with abusing the body of a 38-year-old Bradenton mother of two after she was found lifeless in a ditch. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office on Monday said its deputies were looking for Stephanie Shenefield after family and friends hadn't heard from her for days — it wasn't like her to leave and not be in touch with anyone.
PALMETTO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
swfloridadailynews.com

Police warn of mail scam circulating Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Police are warning Fort Myers residents of a direct mail scam circulating the area that claims to be backed by the “Fort Myers Area Police Department.”. Officials said the fraudulent mail is an attempt to solicit donations for “Citizens Behind the Badge” on behalf...
WINKNEWS.com

Domesticated rabbits are being dumped in the wild in Collier County

As many as 100 bunnies are being illegally dumped outside in the wild in Collier County. A bunny named George, is just one of many, dumped in a Collier County neighborhood last week. It’s illegal to dump domesticated bunnies. They can’t survive in the wild. A rabbit rescue...
Action News Jax

DeSantis vetoes controversial everglades bill

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday vetoed a controversial measure tied to Everglades restoration that, even after being watered down during the legislative session, continued to draw concerns about potential wetlands destruction. Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, pushed to pass the bill (SB 2508) during the session that ended in March....
FLORIDA STATE
WJCL

Frightening video shows lightning strike barely missing Florida man

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Video above from WBBH via CNN) — A frightening video from Fort Myers, Florida, shows a lightning strike barely missing a man as he enters his garage. WBBH reports it happened Tuesday afternoon as Bruce Van Lorne was bringing his trash can inside. "Yeah, it was...
WINKNEWS.com

Semi-truck crash on Alligator Alley

A semi-truck crashed on Alligator Alley causing big backups and delays on the southbound roads early Sunday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the semi-truck hit a guardrail and jack-knifed blocking both eastbound lanes on I-75. FHP said the semi-truck crash happened near Mile Marker 66 on I-75. All lanes...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Protest against Sunday fishing ban planned at Naples Pier

People are fuming because they can’t fish at the Naples Pier on Sunday. A big crowd is expected to protest demanding the Sunday ban be moved to a different day of the week. The rule is meant to protect pelicans who were getting hurt on hooks and lines. They do, but there’s no sign the city is considering anything like that. What they do know is that bait and tackle shop owners, who make their living from fishermen and women are taking a big hit.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCSO investigating crime scene in Pine Manor

Neighbors in Pine Manor woke up Saturday morning to a heavy law enforcement presence. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirms a shooting happened at Sixth Avenue at Palm Drive in the south Fort Myers neighborhood. LCSO said that there are no life-threatening injuries and the victim was evaluated at...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy