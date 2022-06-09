WARNING: Mountain lion sighted in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – Residents in the Pleasant Grove area have reported a mountain lion sighting.

Pleasant Grove Animal Control said earlier this week, that the mountain lion was sighted in the area of 2600 N 900 W.

The Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is aware and is actively trying to trap the animal, according to a Facebook post.

Animal Control says as of this morning, there hasn’t been any activity or other sightings of the wild animal.

One resident living in the area reported that all of their chickens were killed last night, but officials say they are unsure of if it was the cougar.

