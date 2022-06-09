Dalton dozen: Saints quarterback to spend his 12th NFL season in black and gold

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is on his fourth team in four seasons, and he says he still thinks of himself as a starter.

Dalton, who has 148 career starts, has played for Cincinnati, Chicago, and Dallas.

He spoke with reporters Thursday at Saints OTA’s.

Dalton has thrown for 35,279 yards.

He’s thrown 226 touchdown passes, and 135 interceptions.

