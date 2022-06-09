Australia limited-overs star Ben McDermott leads the Hundred's overseas wildcard picks by joining London Spirit... as Manchester Originals and Trent Rockets sign countrymen Ashton Turner and Daniel Sams

Big-hitting Ben McDermott was the most eye-catching selection in the Hundred's overseas wildcard picks on Thursday.

Australian McDermott - the leading six hitter in this season's Vitality Blast at the time of the announcement, with 20 for Hampshire before being overtaken by Chris Lynn - will beef up London Spirit, last year's wooden spoonists.

Inaugural champions Southern Brave signed another explosive batsman in Yorkshire's Finn Allen, who represented runners-up Birmingham Phoenix in 2021.

The Edgbaston-based side have re-signed veteran South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir while his former international team-mate David Wiese will hook up with Northern Superchargers.

Two Australians currently starring in the Blast in Ashton Turner and Daniel Sams have joined Manchester Originals and Trent Rockets respectively.

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain will bolster Oval Invincibles' squad while Welsh Fire have added Afghanistan's teenage spinner Noor Ahmad to their mix.

In contrast to last year's tournament, the eight teams are permitted to include four imports in their squads but only field three in their XI.

To be considered as wildcard picks, individuals had to be willing to accept £50,000 contracts - even if their original draft price was higher.

