ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Australia limited-overs star Ben McDermott leads the Hundred's overseas wildcard picks by joining London Spirit... as Manchester Originals and Trent Rockets sign countrymen Ashton Turner and Daniel Sams

By Richard Gibson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Big-hitting Ben McDermott was the most eye-catching selection in the Hundred's overseas wildcard picks on Thursday.

Australian McDermott - the leading six hitter in this season's Vitality Blast at the time of the announcement, with 20 for Hampshire before being overtaken by Chris Lynn - will beef up London Spirit, last year's wooden spoonists.

Inaugural champions Southern Brave signed another explosive batsman in Yorkshire's Finn Allen, who represented runners-up Birmingham Phoenix in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eOfqQ_0g652lEe00
Ben McDermott was the most eye-catching selection in the Hundred's overseas wildcard picks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mD3ZX_0g652lEe00
Ashton Turner and Daniel Sams have joined Manchester Originals and Trent Rockets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tz490_0g652lEe00

The Edgbaston-based side have re-signed veteran South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir while his former international team-mate David Wiese will hook up with Northern Superchargers.

Two Australians currently starring in the Blast in Ashton Turner and Daniel Sams have joined Manchester Originals and Trent Rockets respectively.

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain will bolster Oval Invincibles' squad while Welsh Fire have added Afghanistan's teenage spinner Noor Ahmad to their mix.

In contrast to last year's tournament, the eight teams are permitted to include four imports in their squads but only field three in their XI.

To be considered as wildcard picks, individuals had to be willing to accept £50,000 contracts - even if their original draft price was higher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PSQ3O_0g652lEe00
Last year's runners-up Birmingham Phoenix have re-signed veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00jVA4_0g652lEe00
McDermott has hit the second-most sixes in the Blast this season after countryman Chris Lynn

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

BUMBLE ON THE TEST: This game has been crying out for quality spin... and the drinks break proves dangerous again with Alex Lees and Ollie Pope both losing their wickets shortly after

England fared much better on day three of the second Test against New Zealand and they are now just just 80 runs behind the Black Caps' first-innings total of 553 with five wickets remaining. Joe Root and Ollie Pope both dominated at Trent Bridge as they hit hundreds as England...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand can't resist a dig at former Man United team-mate Patrice Evra after defender completely misses the ball and wipes out Sir Mo Farah in the penalty area during Soccer Aid 2022

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has taken to Twitter to laugh at former teammate Patrice Evra. Evra, now 41, was playing in Soccer Aid 2022 as part of the Rest of the World team, and took down running legend Sir Mo Farah inside the penalty box during the first half of the match.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Football bosses urged to introduce temporary concussion substitutes as campaigners including Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton sign open letter ahead of IFAB AGM in Doha

An open letter calling for the introduction of temporary concussion substitutions has been written to the International Football Association Board as key figures insisted the current protocols were not working. Members of IFAB will meet in Doha on Monday for its 136th annual general meeting and concussion substitutes will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

With Ryder Cup careers at risk in Saudi fallout, USA will lose Johnson and DeChambeau's star power but have talent to spare, while a THIRD of Team Europe have defected to the LIV Series - yet new stars can usher in a new era

Just over eight months ago the best of golf's European and American talent teed off in the 43rd Ryder Cup. Team Europe emerged on the losing side last September - but this week they could suffer an even greater loss. The LIV Golf Invitational Series, which has dominated headlines and...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Wiese
Person
Finn Allen
Person
Ben Mcdermott
Person
Noor Ahmad
Person
Imran Tahir
Person
Ashton Turner
Person
Chris Lynn
Person
Mohammad Hasnain
Daily Mail

'I know nothing is going to change': Kevin De Bruyne accepts defeat in the battle to protect players as he believes football will continue to ignore welfare... ahead of another marathon season for Man City and Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne fears football’s rules will continue to ignore the welfare of players, as he prepares for another marathon season for club and country. The Manchester City star’s appearance in Belgium’s 1-1 draw with Wales was his 52nd of the 2021-22 campaign, and he could play about 80 next term if City perform well at home and abroad, and Belgium go close in the World Cup.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Drama at mega-money LIV Golf Tour event as a fan is left sprawled on the ground after being struck by an errant tee shot from Peter Uihlein... before the coverage shows the smiling man back on his feet to accept souvenir!

American Peter Uihlein accidentally struck a fan with a wayward tee shot in the third round of the first event of the controversial LIV Invitational Series. Uihlein's drive hit the unsuspecting punter on the side of the fairway on the course at Centurion Club in St Albans. Video footage from...
GOLF
Daily Mail

DEREK LAWRENSON: 'Greed Jacket' Phil Mickelson is braced for abuse from an unforgiving Brookline crowd during the US Open and has been criticised for being a 'Saudi Stooge' after taking part in the LIV Series

For 30 years he has been the darling of the US Open crowd. Now, in what might prove his final appearance, Phil Mickelson is bracing himself for a rather different reception this week before a Boston fan base with a merciless reputation for pouncing on any weakness. The locals were...
BROOKLINE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester Originals#Southern Brave#Northern Superchargers#Australians#Trent Rockets#Welsh Fire
Daily Mail

RIATH AL-SAMARRAI: Charl Schwartzel admitted he has never looked at where his prize money is from, but maybe should start after 'earning' £4m in a tawdry, sordid circus that has sparked a golf civil war

When it was all done, after three uneventful rounds and a few more unconvincing interviews, they brought out the entertainment. On the big stage, there was a performance by Jessie J, a singer famous to many for one particular lyric: 'It's not about the money, money, money.'. With a half...
GOLF
Daily Mail

'How much control will we have over the players? None': Gareth Southgate says England's World Cup preparations will be hit by the mid-season start, and admits concern over the 'element of the unknown'

Gareth Southgate admits England's World Cup preparations will be affected by the tournament kicking off mid-season. There is just an eight day turnaround between the final Premier League game on November 13 and England's opening group game in Qatar against Iran on November 22. Southgate has spoken at length about...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

World XI win Soccer Aid for a FOURTH time in a row as Lee Mack scores the winning penalty in a shootout after a 2-2 draw with England at the London Stadium... as football legends and celebs unite for charity

The great and the good of the celebrity and football worlds descended on the London Stadium on Sunday night for the latest instalment of Soccer Aid in support of UNICEF. The Rest of the World drew 2-2 with England inside the 90 minutes before defeating them 4-1 on penalties. Some...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Ollie Pope hails Joe Root as 'England's greatest ever' after the pair combined to both score centuries and close the gap on New Zealand at Trent Bridge

Ollie Pope hailed Joe Root as England's 'greatest ever' as both men scored centuries on a run-filled third day of the second LV= Insurance Test against New Zealand. Pope hit a career-best 145, while Root finished unbeaten on 163 – his 10th Test hundred since the start of last year – as England closed on 473 for five, just 80 behind the tourists.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

West Ham's promising young full back Ben Johnson will take over cleaning responsibilities from departed club legend Mark Noble as he admits it will be an 'honour' to clean dressing room

Ben Johnson has revealed he will play sweeper at West Ham next season - by taking over cleaning responsibilities from Mark Noble. Noble had been taking it upon himself to clear the team's dressing room after away matches as a sign of respect for their hosts. And Johnson, who, like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

IAN LADYMAN: One-dimensional and lacking spark, England are treading water... with just three games to go until the World Cup, Gareth Southgate's team haven't kicked on since their Euros heartbreak

On UEFA's orders Molineux was largely empty but some exceptions were made. Up in the stand, just along from the official parties, sat David Platt. There to observe the work of his friends Roberto Mancini — with whom he won a Premier League title at Manchester City 10 years ago — and Gianluca Vialli — with whom he played at Juventus in 1992-93 — it was nevertheless hard not to think of the impact Platt once had on an England team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Dan Evans wins the Nottingham Open for the second time in just three years after beating Jordan Thompson in straight sets, with British No 2 not dropping a single set all week after turning to the Challenger Tour

Dan Evans once again emerged as the sheriff of Nottingham after winning the pre-Wimbledon grass court event there for the second time in three editions. The British number two defeated Australia’s Jordan Thompson 6-4, 6-4 to claim the £100,000 title and boost his confidence as he heads into this week’s Cinch Championships at Queen’s Club.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

403K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy