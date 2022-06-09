D'Hanis shuts out Nazareth, earns Class A State Title

SAN ANTONIO - A meeting of the minds, as school police chiefs from across the state gathered in the Alamo City for an annual safety conference. The focus of Saturday’s meeting as presented by SAISD was to prioritize mental health and threat assessment in schools. “This is a very...
SAN ANTONIO — Right now, many parents may be wondering what is my child's school district doing to keep them safe?. This weekend several Texas school district police chiefs are meeting in San Antonio to discuss just that. There is state-of-the-art technology everywhere you look in the Texas School...
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The City of Amarillo said it has not received any solid leads that can help identify the mysterious "object" caught on camera at the Amarillo Zoo. Around 1:25 a.m. on May 21, security cameras inside a perimeter fence "captured a strange image." Was it a...
UVALDE, Texas - Four lawmakers are calling on Texas DPS to provide all information related to the mass shooting in Spanish. Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro, Texas Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, Illinois representative Jesus Garcia and Arizona representative Raul Grijalva sent a letter to DPS Director Steven McCaw asking for all future updates on the shooting investigation to be released in both Spanish and English.
In the weeks since officers in Uvalde waited more than an hour to confront a gunman who killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school, police departments across the state have asked themselves a crucial question: If they faced a similar situation, would they be able to quickly stop the gunman?
SAN ANTONIO - We've all felt the rising temperatures here in Texas and state officials are now watching for possible rolling electrical blackouts. The surging temperatures are hitting 100 plus degrees in parts of Texas and are causing demand on the power grid. Residents are concerned about continued power availability.
A heat wave caused electricity use in Texas to reach an all-time high on Sunday, but the state’s power grid appeared to hold up without major disruption. Power demand surpassed 75 gigawatts at around 5:15 p.m., surpassing the previous record of 74.8 gigawatts in August 2019. Still, the state’s capacity remained well above that, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.
SACRAMENTO, California - Community members across California are mourning the loss of one of their own, Captain John Sax. Sax was one of five U.S. Marines killed this week when their aircraft crashed during a training exercise. With America’s pastime as its backdrop, a reminder of a nationwide hurt. America...
BRADENTON, Florida - Police in Florida were called to a Dollar General to pick up one very good boy!. Bentley, a 135-pound Saint Bernard wandered into the store and stayed for several hours not wanting to leave when it was closing time. So, workers called the police, who had to...
SAN ANTONIO - Sunny and very hot. High near 103. Heat index as high as 110 around the area. Heat Advisory goes into effect at 1pm and lasts until Sunday at 7pm. Track the storms with our Interactive Radar CLICK HERE. Sunday. Plenty of sun. Very hot. High near 104....
