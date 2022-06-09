ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canal Winchester, OH

Canal Winchester eyes purchase of South High Street site

By Scott Gerfen
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kMCJn_0g652G4F00

Canal Winchester wants to buy a South High Street property currently leased by an optometrist to “potentially look at redeveloping and repositioning the site,” city Development Director Lucas Haire said.

Council heard the first reading June 6 of an ordinance authorizing Mayor Mike Ebert to buy the roughly 1,800-square-foot downtown building for $280,000 from Donald E. Moody.

Optometrist William Murray has occupied the building since the 1970s but intends to move his office to a new location, Haire said.

The property near Stradley Park was appraised at $265,000 in November with an “original asking price” of $300,000, Haire added.

The deal, however, is contingent upon a two-phase environmental study. Abandoned fuel tanks filled with sand remain on the site, which previously was a gas station, Haire said.

“When you abandon tanks now, you have to do soil sampling and reporting,” he said. “That was not required at the time.”

The city expects to spend $13,000 on the environmental study, he said

“The hope is that this site isn’t contaminated, and there’s been no fuel leak,” Haire said.

Members named to

steering committee

City Council completed the list of members who will serve on a large steering committee to guide the creation of a new comprehensive development plan for Canal Winchester.

The committee will include:

• Mayor’s appointee: Brooks Davis

• City Council: Laurie Amick

• Planning and Zoning Commission: Deborah McDonnell

• Landmarks Commission: Rich Dobda

• Canal Winchester Joint Recreation District: Matt Krueger

• Chamber of Commerce: Denise Mathias

• Canal Winchester Historical Society: Brandon Hord

• Canal Winchester Old Town Business Association: Marla Baker

• Destination: Canal Winchester: Karen Stiles

• Ashbrook Homeowners Association: Marvis McGowan

• Canal Cove Homeowners Association: Tim Brunney

• Charleston Lakes Homeowners Association: Eileen Goodin

• Villages at Westchester Homeowners Association: Rick Deeds

• Canal Winchester residents: Ann Bennett, Laura Taylor, Michael Vasko and Richard Brown

• Fairfield County residents: Will Bennett and Kristin Ankrom

Canal Winchester last adopted a comprehensive plan in 1999.

The city has seen a growing list of new annexations and rezoning requests, specifically for industrial buildings and warehouses.

Haire has said the typical components of a comprehensive plan include existing conditions and demographics; community vision; future land use; a thoroughfare plan; parks and open spaces; utility master plan; economic development plan; and implementation and strategies.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Canal Winchester eyes purchase of South High Street site

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Grandview dog day care business faces uncertain future

GRANDVIEW, Ohio — Leanna Rocheleau has owned Barks and Rec, a dog day care, boarding and grooming business, in Grandview since 2019. Her business faces an uncertain future after she received a termination of lease letter. “I'm disheartened that they said they were upfront because they definitely were not,”...
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
WHIZ

Water Boil Advisory Issued in the City of Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A Water Boil Advisory has been issued on June 11th, 2022. A water main break has occurred in the city of Zanesville, prompting the Zanesville Water Division to issue a precautionary boil alert for the community. The areas affected by this advisory include:. Maple Avenue, from...
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canal Winchester, OH
Real Estate
Local
Ohio Government
City
Canal Winchester, OH
Canal Winchester, OH
Government
Canal Winchester, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Real Estate
City
Winchester, OH
Local
Ohio Business
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Vehicle Submerged in Underpass Waters in Pickaway County

Pickaway – A vehicle has been submerged in waters under a railroad bridge around 4:45 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, two vehicles that attempted to drive through high water under the Hagerty road underpass has become disabled. the person inside was able to get out and out of the water.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
osu.edu

As Intel expands into central Ohio, communities must increase housing, planners say

To prepare for Intel’s planned construction of two leading-edge chip factories in Licking County, central Ohio communities must increase and diversify their housing stock, simplify zoning regulations and invest in long-term planning that will support the projected population growth as new jobs are created, regional planners said during a June 3 Ohio State University panel discussion.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Street#Canal#Land Use
NBC4 Columbus

Columbia Gas rate proposal could triple your bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbia Gas has applied to increase its prices for customers using natural gas, but a consumer advocacy office is fighting the change. The natural gas provider is in the thick of a case with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio over whether it can charge customers more. In its most recent […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Popular pizzeria opening new Columbus-area location

Here comes another Pizza Cottage. The Central Ohio hotspot—which originated in Buckeye Lake in 1972—is adding another new restaurant for Central Ohio Pizza fans. The eatery will be located at 1961 Main St. in Lancaster. The new pizzeria will be the second Pizza Cottage in Lancaster. The other is located at 2223 W. Fair Ave.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Travel Maven

9 of the best Farmers' Markets in Ohio

There are literally hundreds of farmers' markets to choose from in Ohio. From locally sourced foods to unique one-of-a-kind items and even housewares, you can eat healthily and support small businesses this summer by shopping at farmers' markets.
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

Edwin Bible saw the light in the Knox County Courthouse

MOUNT VERNON -- Furiously puffing cigarette after cigarette as he paced back and forth in his jail cell, the young man said it was all a mistake. The checks shouldn’t have bounced. His family had money. His father was the Coshocton County recorder, C. M. Bible. Then C. M....
KNOX COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

It’s Time For Alum Creekend!

Get ready for a weekend of fun in Ohio’s great outdoors as the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) hosts Alum Creekend. The weekend-long event celebrates the opening of the park’s new Marina building with games, paddling demonstrations, a Touch-A-Truck, Storybook Trail Hikes, music, fishing, and more. Families are invited to join all the festivities on June 11 -12 at Alum Creek State Park.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

Ohio Vandals Key Over 100 Cars in Small Towns

Vandals hit a small Ohio community hard, keying over 100 vehicles in a destructive overnight spree between Monday and Tuesday. Now police are asking for the public's help to track these crooks down. Police say the vandals left a distinctive calling card behind, marking every one of the targeted vehicles with a capital letter A.
OHIO STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy