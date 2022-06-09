ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

UPDATE: DubSea Fish Sticks vs Seattle Studs canceled Friday night

SeaTac Blog
 6 days ago
UPDATE: Friday night’s (June 10) DubSea Fish Sticks baseball game against the Seattle Studs has been canceled due to field conditions, the team announced Friday morning.

REMINDER: Your DubSea Fish Sticks will take on the Seattle Studs this Friday night, June 10, 2022, with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

The game will be played at Mel Olson Stadium inside Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center (map below).

The Fish Sticks really fried the Everett Merchants in their opening game last Saturday (June 4), winning 15-6 in an exciting, high scoring, back and forth (well, until they clobbered ’em) game.

The Fish Sticks have a 1-0 record so far for the 2022 season in the Pacific International League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WtK1A_0g6517FA00

SeaTac Blog

