New season, warm temperatures add up to record start for Olde Pickerington Farmers Market

By Nate Ellis, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

The Olde Pickerington Farmers Market set attendance and sales records on its first day of its season June 2.

Bolstered by the excitement of a new season and sunny skies and seasonal temperatures, approximately 1,500 visitors spent a total of $25,505 at the market that day, according to manager Kate Hinterschied.

Both were one-day records for the market, which was established by the Pickerington Village Association in 2013, Hinterschied said. The previous single-day bests were 1,153 attendees and $18,397, both in 2021.

"It's been really steady," said Alex Hoshor, co-owner of 3rd & Spoon, which operates out of the kitchen at Cultivate Pickerington, 19 N. Center St., which offers edible cookie dough, dessert dough and ready-to-eat confections.

"I think this is probably a bigger crowd than usual," he said.

The market takes place 4-7 p.m. each Wednesday through Sept. 29, at 89 N. Center St.

Safety measures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 resulted in the number of vendors being cut to 25 per week. The market returned to full strength last year.

Thirty-eight vendors took part on opening day.

"It's a pretty nice selection of things," said Beth Lewis of Pickerington. "I came just to kind of get back out and see what people were bringing to the farmers market."

Lewis, who purchased microgreens, said she likes the opportunities the market provides for her to support Ohio growers and artisans. She also was pleased to see healthy food options and environmentalism being promoted.

"I like that they have native plants," she said. "I think that is awesome – native Ohio plants to encourage pollinators and birds to come to your garden."

Others, like Christina McCombs of Canal Winchester, came in search of farm-raised meats and to let her 4-year-old son, Jackson, bask in the activity.

"We drive by it each week," McCombs said. "His highlight is when the farmers market is open. I told him today is the first one, and he was so excited when he saw it.

"He's a social being. He likes to see all the people and pet all the dogs. I got a box of beef and a strawberry sunrise, mini donuts. We usually end up with snacks and vegetables, but it's a little too early for vegetables."

Samantha Tarver of Groveport said her 3-year-old daughter, Aspyn, enjoys seeing the sights at the market.

"We come at least once a month," Tarver said. "My little one loves it here. She likes all the people, she likes the music in the middle and she likes to grab onto anything she possibly can."

While droves of people, and a fair number of dogs with their owners, circulated the grounds, vendors worked to serve as many customers as possible.

With 3rd & Spoon launching last year, Hosher said the market was a good place to introduce his products to the public. This year, he said, it was a no-brainer to return.

"Being based out of Pickerington, we thought it made sense to come to the Pickerington market," Hoshor said. "We did really well. It's a great market. It's one of the better ones that we've done."

Clayton Beckham, a co-owner of Hammerie Farm in Somerset, also was back for his second year.

"There are lots of customers, and they buy stuff from me," Beckham said. "That's what I'm looking for. It's a good customer base, and they come back. I have a lot of regulars – people coming back from last year.

"I like the area, the downtown. It's been amazing."

nellis@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNate

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: New season, warm temperatures add up to record start for Olde Pickerington Farmers Market

