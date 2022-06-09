ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Host families sought for foreign exchange students by Youth For Understanding

SeaTac Blog
SeaTac Blog
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9H9F_0g650n4W00

Calling all global citizens in Seattle and surrounding areas – have you ever thought of welcoming a student from France, Netherlands, Germany, Vietnam, Thailand, Chile, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mongolia, Sweden, Norway, Paraguay, Poland, Spain or Switzerland into your home for the school year?

Most local high schools in Seattle and surrounding areas are accepting exchange students from abroad for the 2022-2023 school year.

If hosting a student is something you are interested in, or if you know of someone in the community that would be a great host family, please feel free to reach out to Kristie Rotz at [email protected], or text or call (757) 439-1407.

You can also view available students by clicking on this link: https://online.yfuusa.org/host-a-student/meet-the-students.php

Please be aware that marking a student will not guarantee you can host that participant. You must complete the host family application and coordinate the student selection with your local Field Director who can be reached at 800.833.6243.

More info here: online.yfuusa.org.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Inside the Hidden World of Rhino Poachers

Glass garages are springing up in the small towns near the border of one of South Africa’s biggest game reserves. The owners want you to be able to see their sports cars. Kruger National Park is home to a threatened and rare species of animal, the rhino, and the people who poach them are getting rich off their horns, which can fetch around $70,000 a kilo. As a result, communities surrounding the park are transforming. Poaching money is not just buying mansions and fast cars; it’s also raising living standards. That the illegal practice is happening is an open secret. Within the park itself, a war rages between the poachers and the rangers trying to keep the animals alive.
ANIMALS
AFP

EU chief, Italian PM head to Israel for energy talks

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi were headed to Israel Monday as the EU seeks to wean itself off Russian fossil fuel imports.  Von der Leyen was to meet Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday, with talks expected to focus "in particular on energy cooperation," a commission statement said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SeaTac Blog

SeaTac Blog

208
Followers
732
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for SeaTac, WA

 https://seatacblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy