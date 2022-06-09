Host families sought for foreign exchange students by Youth For Understanding

Calling all global citizens in Seattle and surrounding areas – have you ever thought of welcoming a student from France, Netherlands, Germany, Vietnam, Thailand, Chile, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mongolia, Sweden, Norway, Paraguay, Poland, Spain or Switzerland into your home for the school year?

Most local high schools in Seattle and surrounding areas are accepting exchange students from abroad for the 2022-2023 school year.

If hosting a student is something you are interested in, or if you know of someone in the community that would be a great host family, please feel free to reach out to Kristie Rotz at [email protected], or text or call (757) 439-1407.

You can also view available students by clicking on this link: https://online.yfuusa.org/host-a-student/meet-the-students.php

Please be aware that marking a student will not guarantee you can host that participant. You must complete the host family application and coordinate the student selection with your local Field Director who can be reached at 800.833.6243.

More info here: online.yfuusa.org.