PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A sleeping homeowner was woken up when emergency crews responded to a garage fire early Sunday morning. Around 2:00 AM, firefighters responded to a call for a garbage can on fire on West McClure in Peoria. When they arrived, they found an unattached two car garage with heavy fire and smoke coming from it. Crews pulled hose lines and extinguished the fire, stopping it from extending into the house. The homeowner was asleep during the incident.

PEORIA, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO