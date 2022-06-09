ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Throwback Thursday: Janitorial expo

Channel 3000
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — This week's Traveler Throwback Thursday revisits...

www.channel3000.com

Channel 3000

Second round of the American Family Championship

MADISON, Wis. — Highlights and reactions from the second round of the American Family Championship at University Ridge Golf Course. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Kelly falls short of three-peat, Jaidee wins Am Fam Championship

MADISON, Wis. — History was made at University Ridge on Sunday as Thongchai Jaidee wins this year’s American Family Insurance Championship. Jaidee is the first golfer from Thailand to ever win on the PGA Tour Champions. He finished the tournament -14 overall and carded a 68 in the final round.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Steve Flesch shoots 65, takes Champions lead in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steve Flesch shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ American Family Insurance Championship. Flesch chipped in for eagle on the par-5 11th and had six birdies and a bogey at University Ridge. The 55-year-old left-hander won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic a month ago in Georgia for his second victory in the event and second on the 50-and-over tour after winning four times on the PGA Tour.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Where to listen to live music on patios in the Madison area

Nothing quite says summer like sitting outside with a cold beverage with friends or family on a patio. What creates an even better summer scene is the addition of live music. At various restaurants, bars and venues, live music is a staple of the summer events calendar. Here are a few places where you can listen to music while enjoying the warm weather during these precious summer months.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

John P Roemer

John P. Roemer, 68 of rural New Lisbon passed away, Friday, June 3, 2022, at his home in New Lisbon. John was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the son of John and Beverly (Miller) Roemer on August 9, 1953. John was united in marriage to Vivian M. Schroeder on November 20,...
Channel 3000

Jane Ellen (Gardner) Borroughs

VERONA – Jane Ellen (Gardner) Borroughs passed away June 8th, 2022, after a long battle with interstitial lung disease. Jane was born April 20th,1948, in Brookfield, WI. Jane is the daughter of William and Jane (Liddle) Gardner and was the third of seven children. Jane graduated from Brookfield High...
VERONA, WI
Channel 3000

Brian L. McCusker

Brian L. McCusker, 60, of Ames, IA passed away on April 4, 2022. A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 13th at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
AMES, IA
Channel 3000

Wisconsin hires Mark D’Onofrio as inside linebackers coach

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has hired Mark D’Onofrio as inside linebackers coach to fill a spot that opened when Bill Sheridan resigned amid an NCAA investigation into potential rule violations at Air Force. D’Onofrio hasn’t coached since 2018 but is a former defensive coordinator at Temple, Miami...
MADISON, WI
Madison, WI
Channel 3000

James “Jim” Myron Herrick

MADISON – James (Jim) Myron Herrick passed from his Earthly life at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison, Wisconsin at age 73 on the afternoon of June 5, 2022. Jim was born to Myron Ernest and Mabel Nikkoline (Ovadal) Herrick on August 30, 1948 at Methodist Hospital in Madison. Jim was the eldest of three with brother, Gary Alan, and sister, Karen Lynn.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Terrence “Terry” Lee Wisneski

Wisneski, Terrence Lee, age 77, passed away of a heart attack Wednesday, May 11, 2022. He was born in Madison on November 20, 1944 to Edward and Renata (Fehrman) Wisneski. He married Rita Derrick on July 18, 1970 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church in Sun Prairie.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Marjorie Elaine Reese

Marjorie Elaine Reese, age 81, of Spring Green, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022 due to injuries sustained in a fall. She was born on December 9, 1940 in Quincy, IL the daughter of Dwight and Fern (Barber) Slater. Elaine graduated as Valedictorian from Bowen High School in Bowen, IL and later graduated from Western Illinois University. She taught high school English and was a librarian at the Freeport, IL Public library.
SPRING GREEN, WI
Channel 3000

Mary L. O’Brien

Mary L. O’Brien, age 60 died on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison surrounded by her family. Of complications of heart and lung disease not from COVID. She was born on May 6, 1962 at St. Clare Hospital in Monroe the daughter of Paul...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Charla Ann Werns

STOUGHTON – Charla Ann Werns, age 74, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at home. She was born on July 5, 1947, in San Diego, Calif., the daughter of Robert E. and Babeta “Betty” Dale Wheeler. Charla graduated from high school in Florida in...
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel 3000

Arlene Emma Schrofer

Arlene Emma Schrofer, age 89, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2022, at Maplewood Sauk Prairie; where she enjoyed spending the last three years of her life. She was born in Champion, New York on Mar. 16, 1933, to the late Alec C. and Mabel E. (Clark) LaRock. She owned...
SAUK CITY, WI
Channel 3000

William L. “Bill” Sleaver

William L. “Bill” Sleaver, 87, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Bill was born on March 9, 1935, in Janesville, son of the late George and Maybelle (Shultis) Sleaver. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1953. In 1955 he joined the United States Air Force and married the love of his life, Carolyn Missfeldt on April 17, 1955.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Channel 3000

Kathleen Diane “Kitty” Clausen

Kathleen Diane “Kitty” Clausen was called home to the Lord on Thursday, June 2, 2022, after a brave battle with cancer. Born Kathleen Diane Clark on Dec. 6, 1946, in Portland Ore., she moved to Madison, Wis., at the age of 5. In 1969, she earned her certification in Computer Careers from the Wisconsin School of Electronics. Later, she would fulfill a lifelong dream by becoming a hair stylist. Graduating in 1982 from IBA Cosmetology School, she started her career at Pearl’s Touch of Class Hair Salon in Madison. For many years, she rented a chair at Lillian’s Hair Nook in Madison. Eventually, she became the proud owner of Kitty’s Hair Salon, first in Madison, and later Barneveld, retiring six years ago.
MADISON, WI

Community Policy