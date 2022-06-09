Throwback Thursday: Janitorial expo

Kathleen Diane “Kitty” Clausen was called home to the Lord on Thursday, June 2, 2022, after a brave battle with cancer. Born Kathleen Diane Clark on Dec. 6, 1946, in Portland Ore., she moved to Madison, Wis., at the age of 5. In 1969, she earned her certification in Computer Careers from the Wisconsin School of Electronics. Later, she would fulfill a lifelong dream by becoming a hair stylist. Graduating in 1982 from IBA Cosmetology School, she started her career at Pearl’s Touch of Class Hair Salon in Madison. For many years, she rented a chair at Lillian’s Hair Nook in Madison. Eventually, she became the proud owner of Kitty’s Hair Salon, first in Madison, and later Barneveld, retiring six years ago.
