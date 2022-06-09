Steamfitters Local 601 Hosts The United Association's District 4 Apprentice Contest on June 9th

Strong storms are possible along a warm front Monday morning/afternoon. Heat surges in on Tuesday - sending highs into the mid 90s. Heat index values may top 100°+. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for much of southern Wisconsin thru 10 a.m. Visibility had dropped below 1 mile in many spots - especially south of Madison. Fog will dissipate as winds pick up later this morning. Although the day starts with some cloud cover, breaks are expected later Sunday afternoon. An easterly wind off Lake Michigan will keep temperatures in the upper 60s - mid 70s farther East. Highs are expected to climb into the upper 70s - lower 80s in the West.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO