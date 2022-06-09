ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Steamfitters Local 601 Hosts The United Association's District 4 Apprentice Contest on June 9th

nbc15.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin is enjoying a massive bounce back in tourism since numbers dropped in 2020, with a rise in tourism spending rivaling numbers in surrounding states and boosting the local economy. Watching Your Wallet: How to...

www.nbc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Minnesota man cited alleged OWI offense with four children in vehicle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old Minnesota man was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post early Sunday morning for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence with four children in the vehicle under the age of 16. This is the 31-year-old’s first OWI offense. According to...
MINNESOTA STATE
nbc15.com

Rock & Green counties hit high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two southern Wisconsin counties jumped into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most severe category for COVID-19 community levels. Green and Rock counties were both shaded the orange that indicated they reached high COVID-19 levels, when the Department of Health Services updated its map on Friday.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, WI
nbc15.com

Gov. Evers grants 56 pardons, brings total to 554

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers announced Friday that he has granted another 56 pardons. He extends his record of having the most pardons granted during his first three years in office among any governor in modern history. In total, Gov. Evers has granted 554 pardons. The Governor’s Pardon...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

March for our Lives Wisconsin Rally

A large group of community members in Juneau County came together Saturday night to honor Judge John Roemer’s memory in a candlelit vigil. Great Horned Owl found after Baraboo zoo break-in, one still missing. Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT. |. Zoo staff were able to find...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Elections commission picks GOP attorney as new chair

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Friday selected a Republican attorney to be its new chairman, passing over another GOP member who cast an Electoral College vote for Donald Trump. The commission voted 5-1 to make Don Millis the new chairman. He will replace Democrat Ann...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Association#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Apprentice#Roe V Wade#The United Association#Dane Co
nbc15.com

Wisconsin study finds that Black pancreatic cancer patients less likely to receive treatment than white patients

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new study released by University of Wisconsin-Madison Carbone Cancer Center suggests that Black patients with pancreatic cancer have lower survival rates than white patients because they are less likely to receive life-sustaining treatments. The study looked at 8,490 patients from Wisconsin who were diagnosed with...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Alert Days: Strong storms Monday AM; Hot & Humid Tuesday

Strong storms are possible along a warm front Monday morning/afternoon. Heat surges in on Tuesday - sending highs into the mid 90s. Heat index values may top 100°+. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for much of southern Wisconsin thru 10 a.m. Visibility had dropped below 1 mile in many spots - especially south of Madison. Fog will dissipate as winds pick up later this morning. Although the day starts with some cloud cover, breaks are expected later Sunday afternoon. An easterly wind off Lake Michigan will keep temperatures in the upper 60s - mid 70s farther East. Highs are expected to climb into the upper 70s - lower 80s in the West.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Watching Saturday showers; Heat Index could reach 100° Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday morning lows start off in the mid 50s with some clouds around . Scattered showers roll in later this morning & will require the umbrella! Although highs remain stable this weekend, expect a big jump by early next week!. TempConditionsPrecipitation. 6 a.m.59°☁ Mostly Cloudy0%...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy