ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Man fatally shot near Alabama elementary school after allegedly trying to enter

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AI9X0_0g64zvov00
Tweet

A 32-year-old man was fatally shot by police near an elementary school in Alabama on Thursday morning, with school district officials claiming he tried to enter the building.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said in a statement that the man, identified as Bunnlevel, N.C., resident Robert Tyler White, was shot near Walnut Park Elementary School.

A “suspected intruder” had tried to enter the school, leading its principal to notify a school resource officer, Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick told The Hill. Reddick said officials had verified the individual was not a parent of any of the students in the building, of which there were 34 attending a summer literacy camp that day.

Reddick said that the children were in a different part of the building at the time of the incident and none were hurt. Ten to 12 staff members were also in the building at the time.

The ALEA said in their statement that the man “was attempting to make forcible entry into a marked Rainbow City patrol vehicle at which point a School Resource Officer (SRO) with the Rainbow City Police Department attempted to stop the subject” and where he “resisted and attempted to take the officer’s firearm.”

“White was injured by gunfire and was pronounced deceased,” the ALEA added.

Reddick told The Hill he believes the incident was a random occurrence.

Comments / 3

Related
weisradio.com

Brother of Man Shot and Killed Outside a Gadsden Elementary School Last Week Says “He Had Serious Mental Issues”

A man shot and killed by law enforcement outside an Etowah County school has been described by his brother as having “serious mental issues”. Justin White told WIAT-TV that his brother Robert Tyler White, had attended Walnut Park Elementary School as a child. Officials said a “potential intruder” – later ID’d as identified as Robert White, went to several doors trying to get in the School Thursday while a summer literacy program was being conducted for over 30 children. State Police said that all of the exterior doors were locked and White was killed after attempting to grab an officer’s gun outside the building. Justin White stated his older brother suffered from what he termed “serious mental issues” and MAY have tried to have police kill him.
GADSDEN, AL
105.1 The Block

Alabama Police Officer Hits Woman On Video

Another controversy comes to police in America. This time, an Alabama police officer, in Birmingham, is seen hitting a woman in the face. The video was shot by a person living in the apartment complex where the woman was arrested. The person who shot the video, says the woman is...
The Hill

The Hill

595K+
Followers
72K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy