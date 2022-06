Dale Matthew Terrell, age 90, a former resident of Grace Village in Winona Lake, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the home of his daughter, in Calera, Ala. Dale was born in Dayton, Ohio, on June 22, 1931, and was the son of James Matthew and Betty Mae Ruby Terrell. Dale was a 1949 graduate of Madison Township High School, Trotwood, Ohio. He married Annabelle West on Feb. 3, 1950, and remained her true companion until her death in June 2017. Dale was a charter member of Trotwood Grace Brethren Church. Dale was an accomplished pianist and turned his love of music into a vocation, spending over 50 years serving southern Ohio and surrounding areas as a piano tuner and technician.

WINONA LAKE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO