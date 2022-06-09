Redwood County Man dies in farm accident Thursday afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating the city’s 41st homicide of the year after a man was found dead inside an apartment south of downtown Sunday morning. Firefighters were first called to the building on the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue South just before 9 a.m., but they arrived to find no sign of fire. (credit: CBS) Instead, crews found a deceased man inside an apartment “believed to be in his 60s” with non-thermal injuries. Police were called, and officers soon arrested a 55-year-old man at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO