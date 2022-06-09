ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood County, MN

Redwood County Man dies in farm accident Thursday afternoon

myklgr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Redwood County man died in a farm accident Thursday afternoon. At 5:34 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, the...

www.myklgr.com

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

Man killed in farm accident near Sanborn

(Sanborn MN-) The Redwood County Sheriff's Department says a man is dead after a farm accident Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the farm near Sundown Township, northeast of Sanborn, at 2:11 p.m. A tractor had run over a man who was alive when crews arrived but was critically injured. He eventually died of his injuries. No names have been released.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Man killed in farm accident in Redwood County

A man was killed in a farm accident Thursday in Redwood County. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. near Sundown Township, between Clements and Sanborn. The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says the man was run over by a tractor. He was alive with critical injuries when first responders arrived but later died of his injuries.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Granite Falls man injured in airplane crash near Granite Falls Friday

A Granite Falls man, Steven Lindquist, age 67, was injured when his small airplane crashed near the Granite Falls airport Friday morning. At about 7:03 a.m. on June 10, the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an airplane crash in a field east of Granite Falls. The 911 caller said there was a male with cuts on his head walking by the plane, a 1971 American Aviation two-seater.
GRANITE FALLS, MN
kduz.com

Arlington Area Woman Injured in Crash

An Arlington area woman was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Sibley County Tuesday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Mikayla Waldriff was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say the crash happened just before 7am at Highway 25 and 281st Avenue in...
ARLINGTON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Redwood County, MN
Accidents
Redwood County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Sanborn, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Redwood County, MN
KIMT

Deaths of two teens in Steele County ruled a murder/suicide

MEDFORD, Minn. – Two deaths in Steele County have been ruled a murder/suicide. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office says Chandra Pelch, 18, and Jerome Caldwell, 19, were found dead on June 3 in Medford. Autopsy results have now confirmed that Pelch died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest and Caldwell suffered a non-fatal gunshot to the chest and a fatal gunshot to the head.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Dies In Crash On Gravel Road In Eagle Lake

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Wednesday night. According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, 911 callers found the motorcyclist unresponsive on 211th Street in Eagle Lake around 9:20 p.m. Despite lifesaving efforts, the motorcyclist — identified as 43-year-old Troy Tabor — died at the scene. The sheriff’s office said Tabor apparently lost control on the gravel road and was ejected. According to the sheriff’s office, Tabor was not wearing a helmet, nor was he licensed to drive a motorcycle. The crash is being investigated.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Red Wing Man Critically Injured in Motorcycle Crash

Ravenna Twp, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a Red Wing man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred shortly after 3 PM in Dakota County along Highway 316 about halfway between Red Wing and Hastings. The State Patrol report indicates that 56-year-old William Borcherding was driving his motorcycle north on the highway and was passing vehicles in a no-passing zone when he lost control. Borcherding was then thrown off the motorcycle when it struck a guard rail.
RED WING, MN
KELOLAND TV

Body found in Sioux Falls Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police responded to the Nelson Park area near 10th and Cliff after a body was found last night. Investigators determined the 36-year-old man’s death was alcohol-related and not suspicious. Police say the man was homeless and his relatives are being notified.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Sheriff S Department
KIMT

Man killed in southern Minnesota motorcycle crash

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:20 pm Wednesday on 211th Street between 598th Avenue and 602nd Avenue. Citizens called 911 after finding an unresponsive motorcycle rider on the south...
EAGLE LAKE, MN
kiow.com

Kossuth County Teenager is Missing

Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement are on the lookout for a missing teenage boy. He was last seen on Wednesday morning at his mother’s home at 9am. He is believed to be in the area. His mother is Jennifer Niebuhr and she described her son.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
KARE 11

Man killed when he loses control of motorcycle on gravel road near Eagle Lake

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. — A 43-year-old man from Eagle Lake was killed when he was thrown from his motorcycle in Blue Earth County Wednesday night, police say. According to a release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department, 911 was called just before 9:30 p.m. when an unresponsive motorcyclist was found on 211th Street between 598th Avenue and 602nd Avenue south of Eagle Lake.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, May 31-June 5

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 31-June 5. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Drugs:. May 31:...
SHAKOPEE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIMT

Two Iowans hurt in southern Minnesota truck crash

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Two Iowans are injured after a truck crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 1:25 am Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 29 in Steele County. Kyle Seth Skartvedt, 23 of Ames was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck when...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
kelo.com

Overnight drug bust in Flandreau

FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO.com) — A man is in jail in connection with a Saturday night drug bust in Flandreau. Based on a recent felony drug arrest, Flandreau police executed a search warrant of a Flandreau residence. During the search, police discovered 3.8 ounces of methamphetamine, 7.6 ounces of marijuana...
FLANDREAU, SD
CBS Minnesota

Firefighters Find Body Inside Minneapolis Apartment; Police Make Arrest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating the city’s 41st homicide of the year after a man was found dead inside an apartment south of downtown Sunday morning. Firefighters were first called to the building on the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue South just before 9 a.m., but they arrived to find no sign of fire. (credit: CBS) Instead, crews found a deceased man inside an apartment “believed to be in his 60s” with non-thermal injuries. Police were called, and officers soon arrested a 55-year-old man at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

20-year-old Mounds View motorcyclist killed in crash in the south metro

A 20-year-old Mounds View man died in a crash in the southern Twin Cities metro area on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Quinn Jeffrey Milles was driving a Honda motorcycle northbound on Highway 13 in Savage at about 1:30 p.m. when he collided with a Toyota Avalon car that was being driven southbound on the highway by an 82-year-old Prior Lake woman.
MOUNDS VIEW, MN
fox9.com

Man dies after being shot at a Plymouth gas station

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Plymouth Police say a man died after being shot at a gas station Thursday night. Police responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North around 8:25 p.m. on June 9, police said. When officers...
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcycle Collides With Car On Hwy. 13 In Savage, Killing 20-Year-Old Man

SAVAGE, Minn. (WCCO) — A 20-year-old Mounds View man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a sedan Wednesday afternoon in Savage. The Minnesota State Patrol says the sedan was traveling northbound on Highway 13 when it struck the northbound motorcycle at about 1:30 p.m. at the intersection with 128th Street. (credit: MnDOT) The victim is identified as Quinn Jeffrey Milles. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the sedan, an 82-year-old Prior Lake woman, was not hurt. The state patrol says alcohol was not a factor in this crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy