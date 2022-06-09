ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Type of roses you can plant in your garden this spring

By Jim Geyer
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As far as flowers go, you still may have some planting to do.

Lisa with Van Atta’s is here for this week’s installment of Geyer’s Garden, showing the types of roses that will thrive during this time of year.

According to Lisa, roses are fragrant and can sometimes get as big as a peony.

From deep red to peach, there are many different colors of roses you can pick to plant in your garden.

Some roses are rather small, and some roses get really tall- so your placement of climbing roses or rose shrubs does matter.

The other great thing about roses? You don’t have to water them every day.

All you have to do is add some compost when planting the roses and learn how to prune them.

IN THIS ARTICLE
