QC woman held on $5-million bond for heroin, Fentanyl
By Linda Cook
ourquadcities.com
6 days ago
A 41-year-old Rock Island woman is being held in LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa, Ill., on a $5-million bond for a drug-related charge. According to LaSalle County officials, Donisha Crawford faces a charge...
The Kewanee Police Department assisted federal law enforcement agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as they conducted a narcotics investigation on June 14. Juan Montemayor, age 30 of Kewanee, was arrested for delivering approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills and transported to the Kewanee Police Department. A loaded .357 Magnum revolver was also seized from the […]
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria is updating the community about the latest directed patrol that was conducted Tuesday, June 14. According to a Peoria Press Release, four arrests were made, one illegal firearm was seized, 12 tickets were issued and two vehicles were impounded. One...
A Granite City man charged with the murder of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist in Henry County is now accused of attempted murder of a Galesburg police officer. Daylon K. Richardson, 22, remains in custody at the Henry County jail and has pleaded not guilty to the charges there.
Another alleged drug dealer in Starved Rock Country has been locked up. Twenty-nine-year-old Randall McSherry of La Moille was arrested Monday afternoon by the Bureau County Sheriff's Office. He was wanted on a warrant in Bureau County for unlawful delivery of LSD. McSherry is accused of selling 15 tabs of the illegal drug to agents with Tri-DENT.
Authorities in Louisa County made a pair of felony arrests this spring in connection to illegal sales of THC cartridges, vaping devices and other illegal substances being sold to students at Wapello High School. The investigation was initiated by Wapello School Resource Deputy Takoda Alpara and fully investigated by the Louisa County Narcotics Investigation staff and Sheriff’s Office through the rest of May and into June.
The judge in this Illinois drug case, laid a giant smack down on this drug possession. StarvedRock. Usually a drug bust does come with a decent sixed bond. The larger the bust, the amount of drugs, the bigger the bond. Maybe the person has it all separated, with the intent to deliver...etc. You read about the size of the bond, and thing well...ok.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — An investigation is underway after an inmate at Rock Island County Jail was found dead in his cell Monday evening, according to a press release from the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office. Eric Petersen, 46, was found unresponsive around 7 p.m. by correctional officers. Medical...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds announced $100 million in funding for school safety. Governor Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday $100 million in school safety funding to address school safety during a press conference. Lawsuit filed against City of Bettendorf after fatal crash on I-74 bridge...
Galesburg Police, early Saturday afternoon, June 11th, responded to the 200 block of East Main Street for a two-vehicle accident. A Toyota minivan had struck a legally-parked Ram truck on the road. No one was injured. The truck’s owner witnessed the crash from inside an adjacent business. The minivan’s driver was identified as 37-year-old Nicholas Becker who had difficulty maintaining balance and appeared confused, according to police reports. Becker told police he drank a “shooter of 99 proof vodka” at Hi-Lo before driving. Becker showed numerous signs of impairment during a field sobriety test and he was arrested. According to police reports, while at the Public Safety Building, Becker made numerous odd statements and could not remain still. After officers requested a blood sample from Becker he told police “it’s going to show meth.” Becker was charged with DUI Drugs and Aggravated DUI – No Insurance. He was cited for Improper Lane Usage, No Insurance, and driving an Unsafe Vehicle.
A Rock Island County Jail inmate was found dead in his cell on Monday, June 13. At approximately 7 p.m. Monday, correctional officers at the county jail found Eric C. Petersen, 46, unresponsive in his cell, according to a Tuesday release from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office. Medical emergency procedures were given by correctional staff and members of the Rock Island Fire Department.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for an armed robbery suspect. According to Police, they were called to a business in the 3,000 block of West Lincoln Avenue around 1 PM Monday, June 13th for an armed robbery. Once...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man has been identified after a Memorial Day shooting and Peoria Police need the public’s help in locating him. Police say Adrin D. Terrell, 32, was identified during the investigation of the shooting that took place at around 10:05 p.m May 30 in the 2100 block of North Wisconsin where a 3-round ShotSpotter took place.
Safety measures have increased after gunfire resulted in an injury Tuesday at the West Burlington Swimming Pool, according to a news release from the city. About 4:45 p.m. a shooting occurred in the parking lot of the West Burlington Swimming Pool, 602 W. Burlington Ave., the release says. One person in the parking lot was injured.
Bettendorf now faces a federal lawsuit because of the fatal May collision on the pedestrian walkway of the Interstate 74 bridge. Three men were struck by a vehicle at about 2 a.m. May 22 as they stood on the bridge’s pedestrian pathway. Ethan Gonzalez, 21, was killed at the scene. Anthony M. Castaneda, 18, of Moline, died of his injuries a few days later. At last report, Charles Bowen, 22, was in critical condition.
On the afternoon of June 12, three individuals were spotted on surveillance cameras at Butterworth Elementary School, located at 4205 48th Street in Moline. They were observed removing copper piping and construction equipment belonging to Russell Construction and Rock River Electric from school property. If you have any information on this case or these persons, […]
Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 9th, was dispatched to the One-Stop Smoke Shop on East Main Street in reference to a theft. Officers arrived and met with the male victim who said he went into the store to make a purchase, and someone stole his motorbike parked out front. The victim admitted the bike wasn’t locked up. Officers viewed security video of the incident which showed a blonde-haired male subject taking the bike and departing the area on it. Shortly after, another officer had located the male subject still riding the motorbike on Grand Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The male was identified as 19-year-old Jacob Allen Smith of Galesburg. Smith admitted at one point while in a squad car that he was planning on selling the motorbike for money. The total cost of a Mongoose bike with a gas-motor attachment is around $320. Smith was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft / Possession of Stolen Property.
The suspect in a May 22 Rock Island homicide was arrested Tuesday, June 14 in Arkansas. On Sunday, May 22, 2022 at approximately 2:55 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to the 1000 block of 15th Street in reference to report of a gunshot victim. Responding officers located a victim, 19-year-old Desavion Foster, who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A traffic stop over the weekend in Normal leads to one person being arrested, and a ghost gun being discovered. In a post on Facebook, the Normal Police Department says around 12:45 AM Saturday, June 11th, police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Main Street and Marian Avenue.
A 43-year-old Moline man faces multiple charges after police say they found him passed out at an intersection with a gun and marijuana in a running Camaro. Barry Hubbard Jr. faces felony charges of felon in control of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense; and serous misdemeanor charges of person negligible to carry dangerous weapons, operating while under the influence – first offense and fourth-degree theft, court documents say.
A former Eldridge police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to three counts of third-degree sexual abuse. Andrew Denoyer, 24, pleaded guilty in a hearing that lasted less than half an hour in Scott County Court. At the time the investigation of the case began, Denoyer was an officer of the...
