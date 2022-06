NEW YORK - Thousands of sea creatures around the city are dusting off their fins and tails. They're spending this week attaching trim, gluing sparkles and painting banners in preparation for the Coney Island Mermaid Parade. The parade kicks off at 1p.m. on Saturday, June 18th. "We get people from all over the country and all over the world coming, participating, and viewing the parade," says Adam Rinn, Artistic Director of Coney Island USA. According to the non-profit arts organization, the annual affair is the largest art parade in the nation, prancing through the People's Playground every June. After a two...

