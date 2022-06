WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Inflation and state surcharges on trash has caused dumping costs at landfills to go up. Some people in rural Weld County tell CBS4 that’s led to an increase in illegal dumping of all sorts of trash. (credit: CBS) “It’s just disrespect for the environment,” said Joe Reider, who lives north of Brighton in unincorporated Weld County. Reider says people have been inundating the roads near his home with tires, mattresses, and household trash. “It seems like more of the household stuff lately,” Reider said. “It’s disrespectful to every other Coloradoan, that people are willing to do...

WELD COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO