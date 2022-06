Last year we predicted the Miami Dolphins could get to 11 wins and they may have if not for a seven-game losing streak. Will 2022 be any different?. There are a lot of things that need to be answered before we can start believing that Mike McDaniel is the right coach for the Dolphins. He has a lot of work to do and he will need to show that his innovative ideas will work on the football field.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO