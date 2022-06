The heat is on! And this time we’re talking about more ways than one. June means our temps will start climbing to 100+ degree days. But if you haven’t heard, on May 18, Mesa enacted Stage One of our Water Shortage Management Plan. While there are currently no mandatory water reductions or restrictions, we are asking customers to take voluntary measures to conserve water in every way they can. Watering your landscape efficiently is one of the best and easiest ways to do so. See our June watering recommendations below.

MESA, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO