I’m a dumpster-diving coupon queen — and I take my kid with me to help

By Erin Keller
New York Post
 3 days ago

A mother of three is willing to dive into some pretty unclean places to provide for her family.

In a resurfaced clip from a 2011 episode of TLC’S “Extreme Couponing,” Louisiana native Callie takes her toddler son to help dig through recycling bins in hopes of finding coupons.

“I like to save a lot of money,” the then-28-year-old stay-at-home mom said. “I don’t care how many dumpsters I get in, we’re gonna find that coupon.”

The duo’s findings helped add to a stockpile of items, including 165 bars of soap, 500 razors and 1,500 bottled beverages, such as energy drinks and vegetable juices.

But Callie wasn’t dumpster diving for fun — there was a method behind her madness. At the time, her husband, Jacob, had just been accepted into a prestigious engineering program, and the Thornton, Colorado, family’s money was going toward his student loans.

“Right now, we’re completely broke,” Callie candidly told the cameras.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DRhb_0g64wktR00
In 2011, Callie and her family were featured on TLC’s “Extreme Couponing.”
TLC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HtHQI_0g64wktR00
In a resurfaced clip, Callie and her toddler son dig through recycling dumpsters to find useable coupons.
TLC

“There definitely is pressure on me to coupon, because if we want to eat that night, if we want a home-cooked meal, it’s on me.”

The clip’s resurgence comes as millions of Americans are dealing with the price hikes for almost everything due to inflation.

Two-thirds of adults in the US think inflation will get worse this year — prompting many to slash their savings while cutting back on going out to eat and finding ways to avoid driving, according to a new poll released Thursday.

The national survey of more than 1,000 adults in late April and early May found that 66% expect the prices of essential goods and services to increase in the next year, the Washington Post reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dGaaO_0g64wktR00
Callie said her family would not be able to survive without coupons.
TLC

