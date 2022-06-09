ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Puerto Rican Pride: NYC social club, a snapshot of the 70s, thrives through decades

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PMX49_0g64wfTo00

Williamsburg has been a hub of Puerto Rican culture in New York City for decades, through all the many changes in the neighborhood.

One classic Puerto Rican social club in the neighborhood has been going strong for nearly 50 years and is the last of its kind in Brooklyn.

The Caribbean Social Club on Grand Street has survived those changes and continues to bring generations together, thanks to the woman who opened it in the 1970s and has held on.

And if you wanted to know what Williamsburg and its Puerto Rican community were like back then, it's been perfectly preserved.

RELATED | Puerto Rican Pride: Fernando 'Ponce' Laspina bonds community with boxing gym

Fernando Laspina opened El Maestro Boxing Gym as a way to bring his community together and keep young people away form gang violence

The club is better known as Toñitas, for its owner Maria "Toñita" Cay, who insists not much has changed at all.

"People say it changed, but it's not really change," she said. "Only new buildings, but almost the same people. Almost the same people."

And she says it's all about the people -- newcomers and old timers -- enjoying some cold ones, shooting pool, and connecting, in a space full of happy memories that started as a home base for a community baseball team.

"They feel like they're home, so they come," Cay said.

Like other social clubs that did not withstand the city's changes, it was always a home away from home for those who left Puerto Rico for the big city.

"She loves having people in her place, having fun," club regular Giovanni Carbonell said. "That's what she enjoys."

RELATED | National Puerto Rican Day Parade to Make a Big Comeback on Fifth Avenue

On weekends, you can find her behind the bar, serving $3 and $4 beers to a crowd enjoying music and dancing.

One reason the club has been able to survive is that Toñita doesn't need to pay rent. She owns the building. She lives upstairs, and she wouldn't dream of selling.

"I've asked, why haven't you gone to Puerto Rico?" Carbonell said. "You could just retire and just live over there and get a house."

RELATED | 'Noche Borinquena' celebrates Puerto Rican culture in the Bronx

Friday was the start of a new tradition ahead of the Puerto Rican Day Parade.

But this, to her, is home, and her "Mi casa es su casa" generosity has built a community of volunteers who'd do just about anything for her.

"I know she doesn't expect anything in return," Carbonell said. "But we naturally want to give back."

Toñita's generosity, her signature sparkly rings, and the time capsule she's created have become legendary, and the club even gets visits from celebrities like Bad Bunny. And yet, so much remains constant.

"Everybody feels like they know each other," Cay said. "Even when they come for the first time, they feel like they know you."

----------

*
More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 3

Related
greenvacationdeals.com

Coupon For Lobster Fest NYC With Fabulous Performing Live

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. Savor the fruits of the sea at the Lobster Fest NYC with a live performance by Fabulous. The Fest is coming to Greenwood Beach at Coney Art Walls in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Video of brazen subway surfers in Brooklyn captured by stunned New Yorkers with camera phones

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Several individuals “surfing” subway cars in Brooklyn on Friday were captured on video by at least two stunned New Yorkers with camera phones. “Yo WTF!? These people just came over the Williamsburg bridge on top of the train,” wrote one Twitter user, who posted a video that as of Sunday morning had reached nearly 20,000 retweets and 115,000 likes.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
ABCNY

Subway surfers caught on video walking atop Brooklyn J train

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- An eyewitness captured shocking video of several people standing on top of a moving subway train in Brooklyn on Friday. New Yorker Chris "Goose" Gosling said he was surprised to see people standing on top of a J train as it crossed the Williamsburg Bridge, according to Storyful.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Clubs#Puerto Rican Day Parade#Racism#The Caribbean Social Club#El Maestro Boxing Gym#To Itas
Gothamist.com

Brooklyn Pride returns to Park Slope after a two-year hiatus

Lynn Rivera lives just a block away from the site of Brooklyn Pride Festival in Park Slope, held on 5th Avenue between Union and 9th Street. But this was the first year the 19-year-old she felt like she could come. “I’ve never been to a Pride event before," Rivera told...
BROOKLYN, NY
92.7 The Block

Brooklyn To Host Puerto Rican Day Parade This Sunday

Wepa! It’s that time of year as this Sunday New York City will be hosting their annual Puerto Rican Day parade in Manhattan as is tradition, but the festivities will continue in Brooklyn as Bushwick is set to host their own mini-parade for the boricuas who call the big apple home. Bushwick Daily is reporting […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn's creatives prepare for 40th anniversary of Coney Island's Iconic Mermaid Parade

NEW YORK - Thousands of sea creatures around the city are dusting off their fins and tails. They're spending this week attaching trim, gluing sparkles and painting banners in preparation for the Coney Island Mermaid Parade. The parade kicks off at 1p.m. on Saturday, June 18th.  "We get people from all over the country and all over the world coming, participating, and viewing the parade," says Adam Rinn, Artistic Director of Coney Island USA. According to the non-profit arts organization, the annual affair is the largest art parade in the nation, prancing through the People's Playground every June. After a two...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Protesters slam DeSantis speech in NYC over 'Don't Say Gay' bill

LGBTQ activists slammed a planned speech by Gov. DeSantis in Manhattan. Protesters slam DeSantis speech in NYC over ‘Don’t …. Summer-like warmth expected as the work week starts. Subway slashing suspect attacks second victim in …. Two teen swimmers die after being pulled from Queens …. National Puerto...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
internewscast.com

Brooklyn subway surfers’ stunt caught on camera

A group of cocky subway surfers were filmed running on top of the cars of the Brooklyn-bound J-train on the Williamsburg Bridge. At least eight people pulled the perilous exploit Friday as the train entered into Williamsburg from Manhattan’s Lower East Side and approached the Marcy Avenue station, footage posted online showed.
BROOKLYN, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
108K+
Followers
12K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy