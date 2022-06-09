ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers’ Ryan Strome, Filip Chytil available for Game 5 against Lightning

By Jared Schwartz
 3 days ago

The Rangers’ return to Madison Square Garden brings with it a comeback of two much-needed players.

Ryan Strome and Filip Chytil will both be available Thursday night as the Rangers look to regain control of their Conference Finals series with the Lightning, which currently sits deadlocked at 2-2, Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant said before Game 5. He previously deemed the pair game-time decisions on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0OEL_0g64web500
Filip Chytil and Ryan Strome
Corey Sipkin; Getty Images

After cruising to a 2-0 series lead after winning both games at home, the Rangers dropped both games in Tampa as momentum completely flipped. Strome exited Game 3, which saw the Rangers blow a two-goal, second-period lead before losing, and missed Game 4 with a suspected lower-body injury.

Chytil, who has emerged as a breakout star along the team’s Kid Line this postseason, sustained an upper-body injury in Game 4.

The duo’s return provides the Rangers a big lift as they look to again defend home ice and regain the upper hand in the series.

