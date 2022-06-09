ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYC man arrested in shooting of 7-year-old girl in Coney Island

By Larry Celona, Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A Brooklyn man was arrested Thursday in connection with the March shooting of a 7-year-old girl in Coney Island.

Jaden Baskerville, 21, faces charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal use of a firearm in connection with the March 21 broad daylight attack , according to the NYPD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHGJP_0g64wdiM00
A Brooklyn man was arrested Thursday for shooting a 7-year-old girl.
Wayne Carrington for NY Post

Baskerville allegedly opened fire from a black sedan in front of 2920 Surf Ave. that afternoon, grazing the young victim as she stood outside a deli with her mother.

The young girl suffered a wound to her abdomen and was treated at NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn.

The child did not appear to be the gunman’s intended target, police said at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dWiiB_0g64wdiM00
He was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal use of a firearm.
Wayne Carrington for NY Post

Comments / 3

goya
3d ago

what an evil 😈 in my😡 neighborhood shooting a random child. be punished 💣🕳💀to the full extent of the law.

Reply
3
Related
NBC New York

Uncle Arrested for Machete Killing of Nephew at NYC Home: NYPD

A man was arrested in Queens early Sunday morning for fatally stabbing his nephew in the back with a machete, police said. The 50-year-old man was booked after officers responded to a Jamaica home on 187th Place around 5 a.m. for a call of a stabbing, the NYPD said. Neraz...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Three teens shot and wounded at Brooklyn backyard party

Three teens were shot and wounded when a band of party crashers forced their way into a late-night backyard shindig in Brooklyn, cops said Sunday. The victims were partying on Essex St. near Atlantic Ave. in East New York when five men stormed their party about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. One of the interlopers was brandishing a gun, cops said. He shot a 17-year-old boy in the arm and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Wayne, NY
Daily News

Man, 29, stabbed to death with machete by uncle inside Queens home

A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death with a machete by his uncle inside the family’s Queens home early Sunday, police said. Cops responding to a 4:57 a.m. 911 call about a man with a machete trying to kill himself found Neraz Roberts dead inside the house in Jamaica. He had been stabbed in the back and right hand, police said. Police took his 50-year-old uncle Mahadeo Sukhnandan into custody ...
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

2 dead after fatal shootings in the Bronx, Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK - Police are investigating after gunfire on the streets of the Bronx and Brooklyn claimed another two lives on Friday evening and Saturday morning. Just after 8 p.m. Friday night, NYPD officers responded to reports of a person shot in front of the Breukelen Houses in East New York, Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
ABCNY

Subway surfers caught on video walking atop Brooklyn J train

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- An eyewitness captured shocking video of several people standing on top of a moving subway train in Brooklyn on Friday. New Yorker Chris "Goose" Gosling said he was surprised to see people standing on top of a J train as it crossed the Williamsburg Bridge, according to Storyful.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Coney Island#Nypd#Nyu Langone#Violent Crime#Ny Post Baskerville#Nyu Langone Hospital
The Jewish Press

NYPD Offers Reward in Hate Incident

The New York City Police Department has released video footage of a suspect they are hoping to identify for drawing a swastika in front of a Jewish high school in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn. The unknown individual scrawled the Nazi hate symbol on a signal box at a crosswalk...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

5 wanted in fatal shooting of drill rapper at Bronx pharmacy

NEW YORK - Five people are wanted in connection to a shooting at a Bronx pharmacy that left a drill rapper dead.Police say 27-year-old Avanti Frowner, of Los Angeles, was fatally shot Thursday afternoon.A friend of Frowner's told police three men robbed them of cash and gold chains before following Frowner into a pharmacy on East Tremont Avenue and shooting him.Frowner was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Frowner had been in town to film a rap video.Police on Saturday released a video of five individuals wanted in connection to the deadly shooting.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

Rapper Roddy Ricch arrested on weapons charge in NYC

NEW YORK - Los Angeles rapper Roddy Ricch was arrested in Queens on gun possession charges while on his way to perform at the Governors Ball this weekend. However, a Clerk at Queens Criminal Court told FOX 5 NY that the charges were dropped on Sunday. According to the NYPD,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
internewscast.com

Drunk man dies after falling onto NYC subway tracks: cops

An intoxicated man died after he fell onto the tracks and hit his head in a Manhattan subway station Sunday morning, cops said. The 24-year-old apparently lost his balance and tumbled onto the tracks from the J train platform at the Delancey Street-Essex Street Station around 1:50 a.m., according to police.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

NJ Man Gets 14 Years for Shooting Woman Who Refused His Advances

A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting a woman in the chest who told him "no," refusing his sexual advances in a Bronx apartment more than three years ago. A jury found Kevin Hawse, 47, guilty of attempted murder and criminal possession of...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy