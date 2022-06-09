NYC man arrested in shooting of 7-year-old girl in Coney Island

A Brooklyn man was arrested Thursday in connection with the March shooting of a 7-year-old girl in Coney Island.

Jaden Baskerville, 21, faces charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal use of a firearm in connection with the March 21 broad daylight attack , according to the NYPD.

A Brooklyn man was arrested Thursday for shooting a 7-year-old girl. Wayne Carrington for NY Post

Baskerville allegedly opened fire from a black sedan in front of 2920 Surf Ave. that afternoon, grazing the young victim as she stood outside a deli with her mother.

The young girl suffered a wound to her abdomen and was treated at NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn.

The child did not appear to be the gunman’s intended target, police said at the time.