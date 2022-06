An expert in paleoanthropology has cautioned that humans may begin to shrink as a result of climate change. While the repercussions of a warmer globe have already been seen in terms of rising sea levels, loss of biodiversity, and higher disease risks, an expert has warned that the climate crisis could result in humans decreasing in size. Humanity may begin to evolve to adapt to such circumstances, according to a palaeontologist, because mammals with smaller frames are better able to deal with rising global temperatures.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO