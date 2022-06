Across the United States, June is celebrated as Pride Month. President Clinton first declared June as Pride Month in 1999 tohonor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. But if you plan to celebrate Pride Month, one city that won't be as festive is Macon in Georgia. At least according to the recent report of the country's most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities released by LawnStarter.

