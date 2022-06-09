Port of Vancouver USA unveils Vancouver Landing

Costs are escalating rapidly for more recent and larger projects, including the I-5 Bridge replacement project, indicating this problem is getting worse. The Oregon Department of Transportation is proposing to move forward with a multi-billion dollar series of highway expansion projects in the Portland metropolitan area, including the $5 billion Interstate Bridge Replacement project, the $1.45 billion Rose Quarter freeway widening project, the likely $1 billion I-205/Abernethy Bridge/I-205 widening project and an as yet un-priced Boone Bridge project. Collectively, these projects would be by far the most expensive infrastructure investment in the department’s history. But the quoted prices for each project are just the tip of a looming financial iceberg.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO