Vancouver, WA

Port of Vancouver USA unveils Vancouver Landing

By ClarkCountyToday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER – The Port of Vancouver USA held a ribbon cutting Thursday to unveil the new Vancouver Landing, the first finished public project in the port’s Terminal 1 development. The event took place on the new landing, with speeches by Washington state Senator Annette Cleveland, port CEO,...

