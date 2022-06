SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Three weeks ago, a $65,000 excavator was stolen from the construction site of Redding's new Costco. The 2016 CASE excavator still hasn't been found, and an electronic sign is now set up on South Bonnyview, asking the public for assistance. This expensive piece of equipment belongs to Eddie Axner Construction, and KRCR spoke with Eddie himself on Friday morning.

REDDING, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO