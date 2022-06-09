ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah's official state of emergency for drought is over — but not because the drought is

By Ben Winslow
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNwlp_0g64vhHT00

Utah's official state of emergency for drought is over, but it's not because the drought is.

Governor Spencer Cox in April issued the emergency order as the state entered another year in drought . Under Utah law, those orders are only good for 30 days. But to extend it is something that requires the Utah State Legislature to meet in special session, which is both time-consuming and expensive (a special session, for example, can cost anywhere from $30,000 to $50,000 to do).

In response to questions from FOX 13 News about the lapsed state of emergency order on Thursday, Gov. Cox's office confirmed they would not be seeking a new one. Instead, the focus will shift to ongoing awareness of the drought and conservation.

"One of the big benefits of the drought declaration is to raise awareness of drought conditions. Now that we all know the problem, it’s more important to focus on solutions. These include conservation, efficient use of water for agriculture, drought tolerant landscaping as well as improved water storage," said Jennifer Napier Pearce, the governor's senior advisor of communications.

Many of the mechanisms put in place by the executive order do remain in effect and it would not impact current operations. The governor's office had been in contact with the legislature about whether or not to extend a state of emergency for drought and both branches of government are in agreement about the seriousness of the drought situation.

"We are currently experiencing one of the worst droughts in Utah’s history. It is imperative to reshape how we access, use and preserve our water supplies. During the session, the Legislature provided nearly $500 million to address Utah’s water conservation efforts. However, conserving water takes effort from everyone in the state. We must work together to do all we can to reduce water use and prevent wildfires. Utahns stepped up last year, and I am confident we can do it again," Senate President J. Stuart Adams said in a statement to FOX 13 News.

The legislature has rankled at emergency orders in the past . During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, then-Gov. Gary Herbert issued numerous state of emergency declarations. When the legislature refused to extend them in a clash over the powers of executive orders and the pandemic, Gov. Herbert retaliated by issuing a new one every 30 days . Last year, t he legislature passed a law limiting the reach of those executive orders without legislative agreement .

On Thursday, a large portion of south-central Utah entered into the worst drought category there is — "exceptional drought." The entire state is in some form of drought category, either "severe" or "extreme" drought.

Comments / 6

Leland Hansen
3d ago

We are selling water elsewhere like we have a never ending supply for the world, yes we are in a drout but its not the citizens that is the big problem, it's our state and city government that is the problem. us citizens aren't doing any different other than surviving. Shut the heck up about this being about us get your acts together and do the right things with our water. Supply and demand, get rid of our water enough to scare us all to belive in this green new deal and raise water prices all at the same time and don't forget all this building and imigration going on we have plenty of water for tons more immigration into our city's and Utah state come one come all water is no issue just as citizens don't use it only for emergency purposes. get out of here im sick and tired of the lies and ignorance.

Reply(1)
5
Leland Hansen
3d ago

sure this is why our state is building tons and tons of grand hotel size apartment complexes and buildings all over and everywhere like we have water like never before. Totally contradictory to what is being said here.

Reply(1)
4
Related
ABC4

Dried up: Where does Utah’s drought stand?

UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer season is almost upon us, triple-digit heat and dry air continue to plague Utah’s ongoing drought. The Utah Division of Water Resources says currently, the majority of the state is experiencing unprecedented drought. Currently, 99.8% of Utah experiencing “severe” or “extreme” drought conditions and 5.71% of Utah is in […]
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

6 Utah men among group arrested, accused of planning riot at Idaho LGBTQ rally

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Six Utah men were among a large alleged white supremacist group arrested Saturday and accused of planning to stage a riot at an LGBTQ rally in Idaho. Police had received information over the previous two days that people planned to disrupt the pride events in Coeur D'Alene, causing officers to have a large presence at the events, Coeur D'Alene Police Chief Lee White said during a news conference streamed by channel KHQ-Q6 on Sunday.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Multiple fires across Utah Sunday, wind and heat are factors

New fires started up in different areas of Utah today amidst excessive heat warnings. Utah Fire Info confirmed a new fire started east of Fillmore along the canyon road. They referred to the fire as “Canyon Fire.”. “Erratic winds have pushed the fire an estimated 15-20 acres,” the agency...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

IRC event highlights refugee efforts in Utah, Nevada, Colorado, New York

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah leaders are always touting the state's reputation as a community that welcomes immigrants and refugees. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox penned a letter to President Joe Biden in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan telling the administration Utah's doors were open — and as the war in Ukraine continues to displace millions, he told reporters Utah should expect "as many (refugees) as we can get."
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Utah State
ABC4

Here are the best places to live in Utah in 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – Those living in Utah know there’s a lot to love about the Beehive State. Whether you’re searching for easy access to outdoor sports, looking for the best school district for your children or moving for a new job, choosing a Utah neighborhood to call home is an important decision. A new report […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

$20,000 treasure from Utah treasure hunt found

UTAH (ABC4) – The $20,000 treasure in the Utah treasure hunt has been found. The treasure was found a day after the second clue was released. Organizers John Maxim and David Cline announced the finders of the treasure on Saturday, June 11 on Instagram. The treasure was found by three people, a married couple from Kaysville […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Herbert
ABC4

Utah facing another wave of COVID cases

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – According to the Utah Coronavirus Dashboard updated Thursday, the average daily COVID-19 case count is going up. In the last 28 days, unvaccinated Utahns had a COVID-19 incidence rate of 27.3, fully vaccinated people had an incidence rate of 17.7, and boosted people had an incidence rate of 32.1. “But […]
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Utah sees new spike in COVID hospitalizations and deaths

As Utah hits another spike of COVID-19, deaths and hospitalizations relating to the virus are continuing to rise. In a report made on Thursday, the Utah Department of Health reported 213 hospitalizations and 12 new deaths relating to COVID-19 just in the past week. The department also reported that there were 7,502 new COVID cases throughout the state within that same week.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Supplies#Water Conservation
ABC4

Hurricane officials worry about population growth, rise in calls

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – The Toquerville fire in Southern Utah is finally contained and has burnt 38 acres according to leaders. There have already been nearly 200 fires state-wide this year and most of them are human-caused and it may be raking up taxpayers’ bills. Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue were the first to respond […]
HURRICANE, UT
Elko Daily Free Press

Three more fires in northeastern Nevada

ELKO – Three new wildland fires have been reported in the Elko District over the weekend, in addition to three small blazes on Thursday. On Friday evening a little over 11 acres burned near Izzenhood Ranch about 20 miles north of Battle Mountain. The fire was fully controlled by Saturday morning.
ELKO, NV
ABC4

Crews rescue large youth group trapped in Utah slot canyons

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews rescued a large group of young men after they were stranded among treacherous slot canyons in Garfield County on Friday. A Garfield County Sheriff says the youth group contained 15 young men and two adult leaders. A Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter was dispatched along with a […]
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
ABC4

Boots of missing Idaho man found in Utah

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The boots of a missing 19-year-old who’s been missing for almost two weeks were found on his property. According to East Idaho News, the shoes of Dylan Rounds were found behind a dirt pile on the 19-year-old’s property. Rounds lives by himself in a camp trailer on a remote […]
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy