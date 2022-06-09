ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drier and less humid Friday, rain possible Saturday

By Tara Lane
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — As a cold front moves southeast, it’s taking any rain and storms with it. Behind the front, drier, less humid air is filtering in. That will give us a cooler, more refreshing start on Friday morning!

High pressure takes over our weather briefly on Friday, giving us a totally dry day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. But the next chance of rain won’t be far away, already set to move in on Saturday with the next area of low pressure.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39XWRU_0g64uwJL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lQwBw_0g64uwJL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aUJfm_0g64uwJL00

Plan for the possibility you could run into some rain at any point Saturday, from the morning through early evening. Not everyone will see it, but those who do could get up to a half-inch of rain.

Sunday is the drier half of the weekend. Hotter again, too, as the humidity returns. As we get into next week, the heat builds under a ridge of high pressure. That will bring temps into the mid and upper 90s, with “feels like” temps above 100. A week to remember to take it easy out there and stay hydrated.

  • Tonight: Fair sky, cooler. Low 61.
  • Friday: Sun & clouds, dry. High 87.

ENVIRONMENT
#Humid#Drier#Severe Weather
