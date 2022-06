(Thousand Oaks, CA) — A Thousand Oaks animal shelter is prohibiting NRA members from adopting pets. The Shelter Hope Pet Shop says members of the gun advocacy group will have to look elsewhere if they want to take home a dog or cat. The shelter’s owner said — if people aren’t truthful on their applications — they will take legal action immediately. She notes that not all of her donors are thrilled with the ban as some of them are threatening to stop funding if the requirement isn’t pulled. Meanwhile — the NRA is aware of the policy and calls it “asinine.”

