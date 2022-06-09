ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

Trial for Kaukauna man accused of killing his children could be postponed

By Brian Kerhin, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLETON (WLUK) - The September trial for a man who allegedly killed his two children more than two years ago could be postponed because of a conflict related to a witness and the defense attorney. Matthew Beyer is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly killing...

fox11online.com

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Raheim S. Flanagan, 49, Manitowoc, aggravated battery-intend bodily harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct on 7/22/18, Guilty due to no contest plea, count 1- Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) AODA assessment and follow through; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Spend twelve (12) months in jail, under the Huber Law, to commence today; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC ; 9) Perform 100 hours of community service work; 10) Pay restitution of $40,000.00 to Crime Victim Compensation Fund. Count 2 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for one (1) year. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) AODA assessment and follow through; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Pay costs of action; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Defendant has 11 days sentence credit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Conflict of Interest Could Delay Trial for Accused Child Murderer

A conflict of interest could cause a delay in the trial of a Kaukauna man accused of killing his children. Matthew Beyer has been charged with two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide in the deaths of 5-year-old William and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer, who were found dead in their home in February 2020.
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay police caution parents after fake guns turned over to officers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police are urging parents to talk to their kids about the dangers associated with carrying realistic-looking guns. According to the Green Bay Police Department, gel/splatter guns were turned over to officers after they responded to a suspicious situation. Due to the resemblance...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Body of drowning victim recovered in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- The body of a drowning victim was recovered in Sheboygan. Officials say around 12:30 p.m. Friday, police were notified of the discovery. The remains were identified as the 26-year-old Sheboygan resident who had been reported missing on May 30 and was believed to have gone into the water off the North Pier.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Appleton, WI
Outagamie County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Kaukauna, WI
Kaukauna, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Outagamie County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police investigate large fight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a large fight that broke out early Sunday. Offers were called to the 1200 Block of East Mason Street around 3 a.m. Police said they are concerned by the disruption the fight caused in the community. A video shared by...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Victim of May drowning found in Sheboygan harbor

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The body of a 26-year-old Sheboygan man who was reported missing on May 30 has been recovered in Sheboygan’s harbor. According to a release, at approximately 12:30 p.m. on June 10, the Sheboygan Police were notified of the discovery. Officers were then able to...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fire training to take place in Brown County starting Monday

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local law enforcement agency is reminding residents of upcoming fire training. The Ashwaubenon Public Safety announced Sunday that throughout the week of June 13, they, in conjunction with the De Pere Fire Rescue, will be conducting fire training at 834 Morris Avenue. Fire training...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conflict Of Interest#Murder#Homicides#Attorneys#Violent Crime
WBAY Green Bay

State investigators want witnesses to Oconto County incident

Bob Anderson continues to make a living as the world’s only full-time garden kaleidoscope maker. And he started it for love. Investigators look for witnesses to events before officer-involved shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. A second person is hospitalized with injuries before the encounter with the deputy. Local tourism...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Officials recover body of 26-year-old man who went missing in Sheboygan harbor

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The body of a drowning victim in Sheboygan's harbor has been recovered. Sheboygan police were notified around 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, June 10. Police were able to confirm the identity as the 26-year-old Sheboygan resident who was reported missing on May 30 and was believed to have gone into the water off North Pier at that time.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

MISSING: Brandon Colligan, 26, from Waupaca Co.

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Missing and Endangered Person Alert has been issued for a 26-year-old Waupaca County man. The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced that deputies are searching for Brandon E. Colligan from the Town of Royalton. Colligan was last seen in Stevens Point on June 10,...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox11online.com

Crews called to shed fire in Sheboygan County

TOWN OF LIMA (WLUK) -- Crews were called to Horace Mann Rd. for a report of flames going through a 20x30 foot shed. The call came in just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The structure mostly had straw inside of it. No animals or people were injured. The cause of the...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-10-22 fdl police investigating gunshots

No injuries were reported following reports of gunshots fired in Fond du Lac early Friday morning. Shortly after 12:30am Friday officers to called to the area of North Peters Avenue and West Arndt Street and located several handgun casings. There were no reported injuries or property damage. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department.
FOND DU LAC, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A person is dead after a Wisconsin sheriff's deputy opened fire during a traffic stop. The state Department of Justice said the incident began Wednesday afternoon when an Oconto County Sheriff's deputy responded to a call of a reckless driver. The deputy found the vehicle...
OCONTO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police find missing 4 and 5-year-old girls

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) found two missing girls Saturday. Emma and Cora were located less than an hour after sending out an alert. They have been reunited with their parents and were not hurt. “We initiated a protocol for missing children which allowed...
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-12-22 fire damages fdl home

Nobody was injured in a fire that caused extensive damage to the kitchen of a Fond du Lac home over the weekend. Shortly before noon Saturday firefighters were called to 92 North Seymour Street. The occupants were working in the yard when they noticed smoke coming from the roof and dialed 911. The fire started the area of an electric outlet box located on the exterior wall of the kitchen area.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

UPDATE: Missing girls found

GREEN BAY (WLUK) - The Green Bay Police Department is looking for two young girls who are missing. Both girls are non-verbal, and do not speak at all. They were last seen in the area of St. George Street and Harvey Street. If you have any information, please contact the...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy