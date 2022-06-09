ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Isaiah McKenzie, former Bills players, to appear on 'America's Got Talent' on Tuesday

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is set to appear on the NBC show “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday, according to the Buffalo News.

It will air at 8 p.m.

McKenzie is one of four members of the NFL’s Players Choir making an appearance.

In a twist, the other three members of the quartet also played for Buffalo at one time or another.

The most well-known is Bryan Scott, a linebacker for the team from 2007 to 2012.

The other two are tight end Michael Gaines and running back Dwayne Wright.

Gaines appeared in one season with the Bills (15 games played) and made 25 catches for 215 yards with two touchdowns. Wright had a lone NFL season with Buffalo, playing in 15 contests, taking 29 carries in those.

According to News5 in Cleveland, Gaines, who also played for the Browns, was part of a Players Choir group that sang the national anthem at the 2022 Pro Bowl. Scott did as well.

