(CBS4) – Despite students and parents pushing for the approval of three new charter schools in Denver Public Schools, the board voted to deny the proposals of all three charters on Thursday. The decision came during an evening meeting, after many community members pleaded with the district to consider approving the applications of the schools. The charters in question were the STEM School Denver, which is a project-based school, the BLM 5280 Freedom School, which centers black students and curriculum, and the Radical Arts Academy of Denver, which would prioritize the arts. And these are charter schools that some feel are...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO