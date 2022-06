WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Maine's two senators are part of a bipartisan group that just agreed on a new gun safety proposal. On Sunday, June 12, the offices of Maine Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Angus King (I-ME) issued a press release, indicating a group of 12 senators had negotiated an agreement for a plan to help save American lives. This comes after a number of deadly mass shootings last month, including an incident in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead at an elementary school; and a racially-motived attack at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

MAINE STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO