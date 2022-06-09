ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

NBA sources: Chet Holmgren will work out for Magic next week

By Khobi Price, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren, considered a top-three prospect in the June 23 draft and the likely No. 1 choice, will work out for the Orlando Magic next week, multiple league sources told the Orlando Sentinel on Thursday.

His arrival would follow Thursday’s workout by Jabari Smith, who is widely considered the No. 2 pick if he doesn’t go to Orlando at No. 1.

The Oklahoma City Thunder hold the second pick and will work out Smith, too. The Thunder interviewed Smith during last month’s draft combine in Chicago. They were the only team he met with there.

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

