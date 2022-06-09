ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies complete sweep of Brewers to stay unbeaten under interim manager Rob Thomson

By Matt Snyder
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phillies went 10-18 in May, closing the month with a five-game losing streak that ultimately cost manager Joe Girardi his job. Since the turn of the calendar, however, they've looked like a completely different team. Thursday, the Phillies beat the Brewers, 8-3. It was a game in which...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees take jab at Cubs’ Twitter after blowout win

The New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 8-0 on Saturday, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun at the Cubs’ expense. In the bottom of the first inning, Cubs center fielder Christopher Morel made a leaping catch against the wall to rob Giancarlo Stanton of a possible home run. Aaron Judge hit a solo home run to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead a few batters prior, and the Cubs’ Twitter account appeared to troll Yankees fans who thought that Stanton hit a homer.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Aaron Judge rumors: Giants and 3 other major threats to steal Yankees slugger

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge remain far apart in potential contract extension talks. But which teams are the biggest threats to steal him away from New York?. The Yankees offered Judge a seven-year extension worth $213.5 million before the season, and while that seemed like a decent offer at the time, the AL MVP candidate has since slugged his way into $300 million territory if the offseason were to start today.
MLB
FanSided

Cubs DFA Clint Frazier right after he badmouthed the Yankees

Clint Frazier made comments about his former team, the New York Yankees, but was DFA’d by the Chicago Cubs just prior to the start of their three-game series. The Chicago Cubs are in the Bronx this weekend to take on the New York Yankees in a three-game series. That meant it was outfielder Clint Frazier’s return to Yankee Stadium, who has been rather outspoken about his former team. In fact, he revealed ahead of the series that he “doesn’t miss some of the things” on the Yankees.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Milwaukee, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Robinson Cano wearing interesting jersey in minor league return

Robinson Cano on Saturday played in his first minor league baseball game (excluding rehab assignments) since 2005, and he did so in style. Cano signed a minor-league deal with the San Diego Padres on Friday. He reported to the team’s Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas, for Saturday’s game. The team was celebrating Nickelodeon Night at their home ballpark, meaning that Cano had to wear a SpongeBob SquarePants jersey along with his teammates.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jose Quintana: Yields three homers

Quintana (1-4) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk over five innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against Atlanta. Quintana coughed up three home runs in the loss, including a pair from Adam Duvall. He's allowed eight runs over his last two starts, raising his season ERA from 2.68 to 3.53 in the process. Quintana had given up just two homers this season entering Sunday's game and he'd gone seven straight starts without allowing one. He'll look to get back on track in his projected home outing against the Giants next week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Blasts three-run homer

Melendez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Friday's 8-1 win over the Orioles. Melendez turned Friday's game into a rout with his fifth-inning blast off Orioles starter Bruce Zimmermann. This was Melendez's second homer in as many games, and he's picked seven RBI and four runs scored in his last three contests. The 23-year-old is up to a .268/.344/.500 slash line with six long balls, 16 RBI, 14 runs scored, six doubles and a triple in 33 games. As long as he continues to hit well, manager Mike Matheny will continue to find room in the lineup for his bat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Jakob Junis: Diagnosed with hamstring strain

Junis was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after exiting Friday's game against the Dodgers in the top of the sixth inning, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Junis limped off the field after slipping on the mound in the top of the sixth inning, and he's dealing with a hamstring strain. The grade of the strain isn't yet clear, and the team hasn't revealed whether the right-hander will require a trip to the injured list. If he's able to make his next start, Junis tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against the Royals on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Felipe Alou
CBS Sports

Cubs' Wade Miley: Exits with trainer

Miley was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees prior to the bottom of the fourth inning due to left shoulder soreness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Miley was effective early in Friday's matchup, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out two in three scoreless innings....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Kolten Wong: Placed on injured list

Wong was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right calf strain. Wong has not played since leaving Tuesday's game with a sore calf, and the Brewers ultimately decided to place him on the injured list to free up a roster spot. The move was backdated to Wednesday, so he will be eligible to be activated June 18.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Launches two long balls Saturday

Judge went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Cubs. Judge got to Cubs rookie Matt Swarmer twice in the contest, swatting solo shots in the first and fifth innings. The slugger capped his performance with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. This was Judge's fifth multi-homer performance of the campaign, and he leads the majors by a wide margin with 24 long balls on the season. Three players are tied for second with 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Orioles' Richie Martin: Contract selected by O's

Martin's contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk and he is starting at second base and hitting ninth Saturday against the Royals, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. He is getting the start against lefty Daniel Lynch, but may ride the pine against most righties. Ramon Urias was placed on the injured list with an oblique strain, but Tyler Nevin and Rougned Odor figure to start at third and second base, respectively, against righties. Martin, 27, was hitting .294/.382/.442 with one home run and 17 steals in 41 games at Triple-A.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Baseball#Sports#Nl Cy Young#Multiple Phillies#Rbi#Mvp
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Pulled after four innings

Skubal (5-3) took the loss Sunday against Toronto, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five in four innings. After pitching well through the first three innings, Skubal was touched up for four runs in the fourth, including four extra-base hits, and needed 34 pitches to complete the frame. It was the most runs given up in a start by the lefty since April 28, ending a streak of seven straight starts where he pitched at least five innings and allowed three runs or fewer. Despite the poor showing, the 25-year-old is still having an excellent year with a 2.71 ERA and 75:12 K:BB in 69.1 innings. His next start will likely be at the end of next week against Texas.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Role changing

Varsho will move back to the outfield after the Diamondbacks activated catcher Carson Kelly off the injured list Saturday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Varsho, who opened the season as the starting center fielder, has been filling in at catcher over the last five weeks without Kelly. The injury also created an opportunity to promote outfield prospect Alek Thomas, who has been the primary center fielder since. The challenge now becomes how to fit both Varsho and Thomas in a crowded outfield, that also includes David Peralta, Pavin Smith, Jordan Luplow and Jake McCarthy. It worked out Saturday when Varsho served as the designated hitter, but manager Torey Lovullo said Thomas will continue to see regular at-bats and is not sure how the two would fit when both play the outfield. Since Varsho and Thomas are viewed as key pieces for the future, it would appear one of the other four will lose a spot on the roster or have their plate appearances cut back.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Dealing with cramps

Cooper was removed from Friday's win over the Astros due to cramping, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper started at first base and went 0-for-2 with a run, two walks and a strikeout to begin Friday's matchup, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the eighth inning. The 31-year-old's injury doesn't sound like a significant concern, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Out of Sunday's lineup

Mateo is not in Sunday's lineup against the Royals. He is 2-for-25 with 12 strikeouts in nine games this month. While Mateo is a strong defender, he could lose out on everyday playing time if he can't get out of this slump. Richie Martin is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Giants' LaMonte Wade: Dealing with hamstring tightness

Wade (knee) is being held back from his scheduled rehab assignment due to left hamstring tightness, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Wade was expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, but he was unable to being playing in minor-league games due to his hamstring issue. The 28-year-old will be re-evaluated Monday, and it's possible that he reports to Sacramento sometime next week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Not dealing with structural damage

Kopech (knee) underwent an MRI on Sunday that didn't reveal any structural damage, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Kopech exited Sunday's start against the Rangers due to right knee discomfort and said after the game that he has some fluid built up and is feeling sore. While it's not yet clear whether the right-hander will need to miss any additional time, he hasn't been ruled out for his next turn through the rotation, and his injury doesn't appear to be a particularly serious concern. If Kopech is cleared to make his next start, he projects to take the mound on the road against Houston on Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Coughs up four runs

Contreras (1-1) yielded four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk over 4.2 innings Friday, striking out seven and taking a loss against Atlanta. Most of the damage against Contreras came from Dansby Swanson's two-run shot in the third inning. Atlanta later tacked on another run in each of the fourth and fifth frames. It was his first appearance allowing more than two runs and his ERA climbed to 2.57 through 28 frames. Contreras is projected to start in St. Louis next week.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy