Having opened in East Hampton just over a year ago, J. Mackey Gallery has quickly become a cultural hub in the village. The gallery brings original artwork to the Hamptons community by representing emerging as well as established artists. Drawing on the spirit of the Hamptons as a place of serenity, natural beauty and vibrant colors. The gallery is committed to exhibiting art that is accessible to the public and curating exhibitions that offer an inviting and unique visitor experience. This season's scheduled exhibitions are their biggest yet!

EAST HAMPTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO