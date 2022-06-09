ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

SNHD opens self-test vending machines for COVID-19

By Bronson Christian
 3 days ago
Self-test vending machines for COVID-19 testing have been installed at Regional Transportation Commission’s Bonneville Transit Center and at the Mesa View Regional Hospital.

The test kits are free. Those interested in using the tests from the vending machines can register online at www.snhd.info/testkit .

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, a PIN will be issued once registration is completed. It is recommended that a telephone number be included, but it is not required. The phone number will become the PIN if it is provided. The PIN will allow people to access any of the three vending machines and receive five tests per month.

Results for the at-home kits are available after 15 minutes. Per SNHD If a positive test result is received, a person should self-isolate for at least five days after the test date. If there are no symptoms of illness, a person can leave isolation after five days but must wear a mask around other people for five more days. If a fever develops, isolation must continue until the fever goes away.

