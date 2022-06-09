ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Johnson County homeowners struggle to repair tornado damage

By Emma James
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oiPMQ_0g64sGkb00

Some homeowners in Johnson County, Kansas, are still cleaning up after an EF-1 tornado caused damage early Wednesday morning.

Lenexa resident Brandon Smith's house is nearly covered by large limbs from a tree in his front yard.

"It was a great tree, too. A lot of shade," Smith said.

He says it's been a rough couple of days.

"That's right over my bedroom, so I can't really sleep there. So I'm sleeping on the couch the last couple of nights," Smith said.

The cost of repair won't be cheap. Smith says his normal deductible through his insurance company is $1,000. However, the company told him because this is considered wind damage, the deductible is now 2% of the total coverage, which makes it $5,700.

He worries now that he has filed a claim his insurance will go up even more and he won't get help with the damage.

"The reason I have insurance is so when disaster strikes I am only out of pocket what the deductible is," Smith said.

For tree removal and home repairs, he estimates he'll have to pay around $4,000.

"It's going to take away from other things I'd like to do to my house or just general paying the bills and things like that," Smith said.

Smith wants others to be aware of exactly what is in their insurance policy and is hopeful someone else can learn from his experience.

"You know, it's quite a burden," Smith said.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Wall portion falls off westbound Polk-Quincy Viaduct Saturday evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -According to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), approximately 60 feet of the north barrier wall of westbound I-70 fell off the Polk-Quincy Viaduct in Topeka earlier Saturday evening. The bridge is currently undergoing repairs to allow the continued use of the roadway until construction of the viaduct replacement begins in 2025.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Johnson County, KS
Government
City
Lenexa, KS
County
Johnson County, KS
Lenexa, KS
Government
KSNT News

Severe weather leaves damage in Manhattan, Marysville

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Following the severe storms on Saturday night, Manhattan, Marysville and surrounding areas experienced damage to homes and buildings, road closures and loss of power. KSNT 27 News Storm Track Weather Some areas in Riley County are still without power Sunday morning according to the Riley County Police Department. Evergy reported more […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Tornado from Saturday night storm in northeast Kansas

MARSHALL COUNTY —A tornado rolled through the northeast Kansas community of Marysville Saturday evening, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's department. The storm caused considerable damage to homes and downed power lines across the region. The high wind from the storm also caused damage in other northeast Kansas communities...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Storm hits Manhattan 14 years after EF-4 tornado

A Saturday evening tornado that hit Manhattan left behind damage at Tuttle Creek State Park and town. You can read more on this weekend's tornadoes by clicking here. Yet, this storm arrived 14 years to the day when an EF-4 tornado hit Manhattan and Chapman, Kan. On June 11, 2008,...
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Coverage#Ef 1
KVOE

WEATHER: Evergy looks to have all storm-related outages from Saturday night restored by noon Monday

Evergy made a lot of progress Sunday as the utility restored power to most residents affected by a potent storm cluster Saturday night. The storm complex dumped quarter-sized hail in Plymouth and generated winds as high as 93 mph near Eureka — which had over 1,000 power outages after the cluster rolled over the city. As of 9 pm, less than 70 outages were left.
EUREKA, KS
KSN.com

Severe thunderstorm moves through NE Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A tornado warning has been issued on Saturday as a powerful storm cell moves eastward across Northeast Kansas. The towns of Oketo, Herkimer, Marysville, Winifred and Home were under a tornado warning on June 11 until 6:30 p.m. A confirmed tornado was on the ground near Marysville according to 27 News meteorologist Matt Miller. Golf ball sized hail can also be expected.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KVOE

WEATHER: John Redmond Reservoir releasing over 12,800 cubic feet per second after four rounds of flooding upstream

Flooding is over, but two reservoirs managed by the US Army Corps of Engineers are sending a lot of water downstream and keeping river levels higher than normal to a degree. John Redmond Reservoir is over 23 feet higher than normal, so it is now releasing almost 13,000 cubic feet of water per second. The lake is now less than five feet below the top of its flood pool. It’s still about 17 feet below the top of the dam itself.
LYON COUNTY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

I-435 ramp to close at 87th St. Parkway in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. —Starting next week drivers in Lenexa may have to reroute their daily commute.   The southbound I-435 ramp onto 87th Street Parkway is scheduled to close on Wednesday, June 15. The ramp will remain closed for about 30 days while crews work to widen the roadway. The closure is part of a larger project […]
LENEXA, KS
LJWORLD

Local History: The Kansas River’s big flood — and the legacy it left

It’s often easy to forget about the Kansas River. If we drive over the bridge, we might notice whether the water level is high or low, whether there are sandbars or accumulations of driftwood, and speculate on whether the water is generating power via the dam. The river is there, but it doesn’t play a very visible role in our daily lives.
LAWRENCE, KS
1350kman.com

Severe storms rock Manhattan area on anniversary of 2008 tornado

Tornadic thunderstorms impacted the Manhattan area Saturday night, producing a confirmed tornado near Tuttle Creek State Park on what was the 14th anniversary of the 2008 tornado, that caused widespread damage in the Little Apple. Numerous trees were uprooted at Tuttle Creek State Park Saturday, in the River Pond area...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy