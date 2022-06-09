NV Energy issues public safety outage watch for Mt. Charleston customers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NV Energy has announced a public safety outage management watch for customers living within the Kyle Canyon and Angel Peak boundaries.

If implemented, the outage would be in effect from Sunday, June 12 at 2 p.m until Monday, June 13 at 9 a.m.

A public safety outage means that NV Energy would shut off power in one or more of its extreme or elevated fire-risk zones.

At this time NV Energy will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates to customers as needed.

More information is provided for customers on NV Energy’s website.

