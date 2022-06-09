Local congresswoman urges the nation to watch prime time hearing on January 6th insurrection

NOTE: The video in this post incorrectly states Congresswoman Elaine Luria’s rank while she served in the U.S. Navy. WAVY regrets the error.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — All too real, reality television will be beamed into homes around the country when the January 6th committee opens prime time public hearings on the assault on democracy.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria of Virginia’s second district will be front and center when the panel reveals details on what happened before, during, and after rioters stormed the capitol building.

The former naval officer was appointed to the panel last July. She told Ten on Your Side in an interview Wednesday, that she has used the skills she learned as a Naval officer in gathering and assessing the details about what led to the deadly insurrection.

This combination of photos shows the members of the House select committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6, attack. Top row from left, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., and Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif. Bottom row from left, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. (AP Photo)

“We’ve interviewed over a thousand witnesses [and reviewed ]140 thousand documents. We have been able to put these pieces together… through the hearings and the work of the committee, we will have the narrative from beginning to end so that people can understand a full picture of the events that led up to January 6 and the events that happened on that day,” said Luria.

According to the Washington Post, there will be at least 6 hearings and Luria will lead the last hearing that will focus on former president Donald Trump.

“ On January 6th, there were 187 minutes that passed from the time that the capital was breached, to the president of the United States- someone who has the biggest microphone in the world- before he actually stood up and used that platform and tell the rioters to stop and tell them to go home and when he did that- it was my opinion- he could have been more emphatic and forceful. He led off those remarks in Rose Garden as something akin to we love you and we know you are very upset.” said Luria.

The New York Times has described the panel’s findings as chilling and audacious.

“What I will say that is when you take all of the additional information and the information that hasn’t been seen by the public, relative to the events of January 6 and you put that together, I can say for myself the hair on the back of your necks will stand up when you understand how dangerous this was for our country. The future of our democracy and I urge all Americans to watch the hearing so you can learn more,” said Lura.

Since all politics is local, the political risk of the Democrat’s role is on this former Navy commander’s radar.

“I thought to myself, if there is a political risk if this is perhaps unpopular across the district that leans Republican, if I don’t get reelected, then I can say I can go to sleep at night knowing I did the right thing,” said Luria.

