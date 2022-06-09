ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Road closures set for Friday, June 10th

By Ashtin Wade
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — ( Update: Friday, June 10, 2022 ) — The City of San Angelo announced that road closures on College Hills Boulevard that were scheduled to begin on Friday would instead begin on Monday, June 13th.

According to a statement issued by the City on Friday morning, June 10th, 2022, a portion of College Hills from Oxford Avenue to Stanford Drive will be closed on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

( Thursday, June 9, 2022 ) — According to a release from the City of San Angelo, portions of College Hills from Oxford Avenue to Stanford Drive will be closed on June 10th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those traveling in this area are encouraged to travel on east Oxford Avenue to A & M Avenue, to SAC Avenue to access College Hills.

Those traveling south on College Hills can avoid the area by traveling to Standford to Dartmouth to Oxford Avenue to access College Hills.

