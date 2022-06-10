ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Lunch With a View: Check Out These Top Picnic Spots in LA

By Kayla Galloway
NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for a cool spot to hangout as the weather warms up — grab your blanket and picnic basket and head outdoors. With summer just days away, here’s a look at the top 20 spots for a picnic in the Los Angeles area, according to a list compiled by...

www.nbclosangeles.com

welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [6-11-2022]

Saturday’s forecast: Hot, sunny, and lots to do in the city of angels. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (June 11) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Enjoy your day!. Things To Do For Saturday. Queer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Former Home of the ‘Godmother of Santa Monica’ up for Sale

1707 San Vicente Boulevard property on market for $22 million. The former home of the “Godmother of Santa Monica” is now up for sale for $22 million as reported by The Real Deal.com. This historic estate that sits on one acre of land is located at 1707 San Vicente Boulevard and has eight bedrooms and five and a half baths. It has a view of the Riviera Country Club’s golf course.
SANTA MONICA, CA
getnews.info

Local Painting Company in Los Angeles Helping To Brighten Up The Mood of Every Home & Industrial Building A Like.

These renowned qualified painting professionals in Los Angeles have a simple objective, to bring a change in the community and bring some light all around Los Angeles. As a local painting contractor in Los Angeles localpaintingla.com We make customer service our main priority by developing trust and developing long term relationships. Our goal is to brighten up your mood with an amazing new look and a whole new life! We have been in business for over ten years and serve both residential and commercial clients.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Run-down Palm Springs Motel Transformed Into Pink Paradise

Greetings from Palm Springs. RuPaul Drag Race alum Trixie Mattel recently renovated a run-down Palm Springs motel and transformed it into a pink paradise for her new show "Trixie Motel" on discovery+. And it wasn't just for TV – you can book your stay now. Mattel and her partner...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
citywatchla.com

Why The Grove Mall Cannot Be Scaled up to “Fix LA”

This phenomenally successful venture is adjacent to the Historic Farmers Market, in LA’s Fairfax neighborhood. After a long list of zoning exceptions and numerous re-designs, the shopping mall received its final approvals in 1998. It opened for business in 2002. Twenty years later, The Grove is under the microscope...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Secretary of State Antony Blinken Checks Out the Tasty Tacos at Guisados

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, likely in town for the Summit of the Americas that has been taking place all week in Downtown Los Angeles, visited Boyle Heights to try the tasty tacos at Guisados earlier this week. He met with members of the community and brought along a serious security detail, one that would be expected from one of the federal government’s top officials. A prominent Twitter account based in Boyle Heights reported that it was President Joe Biden visiting Guisados, but Eater has confirmed with the restaurant that it was Blinken. Owner Armando De La Torre Jr. tells Eater, “It was good, very humbling he would choose to visit us.” According to De La Torre Jr., Blinken ordered pescado and camaron tacos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Millions of Bottles Worth of Baby Formula Arrive in LA County

Millions of bottles worth of baby formula arrived in LA County Sunday afternoon, as part of president Joe Biden’s “Operation Fly Formula” mission. The city of LA just put a stop to baby formula price gouging as parents try to get their hands on it. The formula...
LOS ANGELES, CA
a-z-animals.com

10 Best Dog Parks In Long Beach

Long Beach has a population of over 400,000, meaning there’s bound to be a dog or two. Being a responsible dog owner means ensuring your dog is healthy by exercising and socializing with your dog regularly. In such a large city, many dog owners don’t have enough room for their dogs to run and play properly. That’s why dog parks are a great option for all dog owners. This article will cover the 10 best dog parks in Long Beach, so you can decide the one that is worth visiting.
LONG BEACH, CA
fb101.com

Hotel Ziggy Opens in the Heart of LA’s Sunset Strip

A tribute to the rebellious spirit of the West Hollywood music scene, Hotel Ziggy pushes boundaries and celebrates differences. In a destination where luxury, glamour and celebrity reign, a rebellious new neighbor has taken up residence in the heart of the Sunset Strip. The new Hotel Ziggy embraces differences and challenges conformity as a place that encourages guests and locals to come hang out and “just be who you are.” The unpretentious design influenced by grit and rock ‘n’ roll features a modern counter-culture spin. Located next to Mondrian Los Angeles, Hotel Ziggy is the last standing rebel on the block.
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

Where to Celebrate Juneteenth in Los Angeles

Every Jun. 19th, we celebrate Juneteenth to honor the emancipation of enslaved African American people in the United States. It’s important that we not only celebrate Black culture on this day, but also take time to reflect on the contributions of Black history and our country’s past and continue to work together to truly ensure equality for all.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Evacuations for remote homes near wildfire northeast of LA

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Evacuations were ordered Sunday for remote homes near a growing wildfire in mountains northeast of Los Angeles, authorities said. The Sheep Fire broke out Saturday not far from the town of Wrightwood near the Pacific Crest Trail in the San Gabriel Mountains, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles Now Has Two Big Competing Pride Events, LA Pride and WeHo Pride, and People Are Confused

From 1979 to 2019, West Hollywood served as the official center for Los Angeles’ Pride events, hosting its annual parade and festival while local bars overflowed with celebrants. After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, this year’s LA Pride will break away from that tradition, moving to Hollywood Boulevard, where the world’s first permitted gay parade took place in 1970. The 2022 weekend will kick off June 11 with musical event LA Pride in the Park — featuring Christina Aguilera and Anitta at Los Angeles State Historic Park — followed by the 52nd annual LA Pride Parade through Hollywood the next day.More from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The hidden gem that is St. Vincent Court

You might not know this, but there's a little bit of Europe right in the heart of downtown LA called St. Vincent Court. It's a small street in the middle of the jewelry district that has a storied past. SoCal Scene's Jada Montemarano reveals the history behind this picture perfect...
LOS ANGELES, CA

