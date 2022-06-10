Lunch With a View: Check Out These Top Picnic Spots in LA

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, likely in town for the Summit of the Americas that has been taking place all week in Downtown Los Angeles, visited Boyle Heights to try the tasty tacos at Guisados earlier this week. He met with members of the community and brought along a serious security detail, one that would be expected from one of the federal government’s top officials. A prominent Twitter account based in Boyle Heights reported that it was President Joe Biden visiting Guisados, but Eater has confirmed with the restaurant that it was Blinken. Owner Armando De La Torre Jr. tells Eater, “It was good, very humbling he would choose to visit us.” According to De La Torre Jr., Blinken ordered pescado and camaron tacos.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO