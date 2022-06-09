Clothesline Exhibit: Prayer Flags

Bringing favorites like Elizabeth Landry (pictured), Blake Elliott, Barefoot, Bill Frary & the Frequency, and Soul Patch, the Elberta Summer Solstice Festival returns to Waterfront Park on Friday, June 17, from 4pm-11:30pm. Supported by Grow Benzie, this festival will also feature a beer garden, kids’ games, food trucks, and non-profit info booths. Don’t forget your blankets and beach chairs for the grassy, amphitheater seating. $10 general admission, $5 ages 13-18, free for 12 and under. growbenzie.org/events/2022/6/17/elberta-summer-solstice-festival.
