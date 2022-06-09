Clothesline Exhibit: Prayer Flags

A group of car-lovers is making a difference this weekend in Traverse City. Accelerate the Cure—a non-profit devoted to helping the Alzheimer’s community in northern Michigan and supporting Alzheimer’s research—is hosting their 4th annual Drive to Remember. The “car enthusiast journey” raises money to aid caregivers helping the victims of dementia and Alzheimer’s. The drive starts at the Grand Traverse Pavilions at 8:30am on Saturday, June 18, and winds its way out to Cedar before returning to PepeNero at the Grand Traverse Commons. At the finish line, a 1974 Karmann Ghia (pictured) will be raffled off. (Raffle tickets: $100.) Accelerate the Cure is also partnering with Crooked Tree Art Center artists, whose work will be for sale throughout the event. Each artist will donate a portion of sales to Accelerate the Cure’s mission. Get more details, enter the raffle, and sign up for the 2022 Drive to Remember ($200 per car with two people) at acceleratethecurealz.com.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO