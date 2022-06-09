ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Arbor, MI

Clothesline Exhibit: Prayer Flags

northernexpress.com
 3 days ago

May 27 – Aug. 18. An open-air exhibition of small work....

www.northernexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
northernexpress.com

Pride Carnival

Held at NMC’s Aspen Lot in front of The Dennos Museum. This space will host the Unconditional art installation by Roger Amundsen. Vendors will provide food & there will be slides & a climbing wall. Come for live music & to view the interactive art exhibit.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Cherryland Humane Society FUNdraiser

Enjoy this FUNdraiser - a family friendly event that will feature a puppy pageant & drag show in which all proceeds go to the furry friends in need at Cherryland Humane Society. Featuring music, a food truck, doggies, dancing & more. In addition to the $20 entrance fee, the competing Drag Queens will be donating their tips to Cherryland & the food truck will donate a portion of their sales as well. CHS staff & volunteers will offer info on cats & dogs available for adoption. Pet supplies & donations are encouraged as well to go the animals at CHS. Prize package will be given to the "Best in Show!"
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

March For Our Lives Rally

Join Women's March Traverse City to stand with March For Our Lives. Bring signs, drums & your voice. Stay on the sidewalks, stay peaceful & be respectful of those sharing the sidewalks.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glen Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Society
northernexpress.com

"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
northernexpress.com

Leland Wine & Food Fest

$30 advance; $40 at event; includes a glass & 2 wine tasting tokens. Enjoy tasting local award-winning wines from 12 Leelanau Peninsula wineries & one local brewery & specialties from several local food vendors in the heart of Leelanau County. Due to continuing construction in the Leland Harbor & Fishtown, the 35th Leland Wine & Food Festival will take place at The Leland Lodge. 5-Ton Tours will be offering rides to & from Leland to The Lodge throughout the duration of the festival to ensure party-goers can easily access local shops & attractions. Find 'Leland Wine and Food Fest 2022' on Facebook.
LELAND, MI
northernexpress.com

Driving Forward

A group of car-lovers is making a difference this weekend in Traverse City. Accelerate the Cure—a non-profit devoted to helping the Alzheimer’s community in northern Michigan and supporting Alzheimer’s research—is hosting their 4th annual Drive to Remember. The “car enthusiast journey” raises money to aid caregivers helping the victims of dementia and Alzheimer’s. The drive starts at the Grand Traverse Pavilions at 8:30am on Saturday, June 18, and winds its way out to Cedar before returning to PepeNero at the Grand Traverse Commons. At the finish line, a 1974 Karmann Ghia (pictured) will be raffled off. (Raffle tickets: $100.) Accelerate the Cure is also partnering with Crooked Tree Art Center artists, whose work will be for sale throughout the event. Each artist will donate a portion of sales to Accelerate the Cure’s mission. Get more details, enter the raffle, and sign up for the 2022 Drive to Remember ($200 per car with two people) at acceleratethecurealz.com.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center#Gallery#Clothesline Exhibit
northernexpress.com

Birdwatching Hike

Michigan Legacy Art Park, Crystal Mountain, Thompsonville. Join Michigan Legacy Art Park's executive director & birding guide Angie Quinn on a birdwatching hike through the Art Park. Plan to spend approximately 1.5 hours hiking & bring binoculars if able.
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
northernexpress.com

Solstice Festival Returns

Bringing favorites like Elizabeth Landry (pictured), Blake Elliott, Barefoot, Bill Frary & the Frequency, and Soul Patch, the Elberta Summer Solstice Festival returns to Waterfront Park on Friday, June 17, from 4pm-11:30pm. Supported by Grow Benzie, this festival will also feature a beer garden, kids’ games, food trucks, and non-profit info booths. Don’t forget your blankets and beach chairs for the grassy, amphitheater seating. $10 general admission, $5 ages 13-18, free for 12 and under. growbenzie.org/events/2022/6/17/elberta-summer-solstice-festival.
ELBERTA, MI
northernexpress.com

Recreation for All

Ever wanted to try an adaptive bike or track chair? Want to meet folks with a passion for accessibility in motion? Accessible Recreation Day on June 16 is the day to explore. Powered by Disability Network Northern Michigan, Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation, and Norte, the event will be held from 1pm-4pm on Thursday at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center. From games like bocce ball and bowling to community meetups to opportunities to learn about accessible equipment and trails, Accessible Recreation Day promises plenty of education and family-friendly fun. The event is free and will also feature activities and information centers for Friends of Sleeping Bear, TART Trails, The Dream Team, Life Beyond Barriers Rehabilitation, and Lighthouse Rehabilitation. Learn more at disabilitynetwork.org/blog/accessible-recreation-day.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
northernexpress.com

Bonobo’s Lavender Lemonade Slush

We thought Bonobo Winery on Old Mission Peninsula could not surprise us with a better seasonal slushie than their Chardonnay apple cider slush, a limited-edition beauty that melted us in fall 2020. But then we visited on an unseasonably cold day in June and risked our own hypothermia for a taste of this summer’s frozen lovely, a lemonade lavender slushie with—surprise!—vodka instead of wine. The noticeable dose of Bonobo’s house-made lavender simple syrup is floral but not cloying and delicious but not too sweet for even the dry red drinkers (and flower-skeptics) among us. June gloom be damned, we liked it so much we ordered two and simply zippered our fleece higher. $12 and available through at least September. Find Bonobo at 12011 Center Road, Traverse City. (231) 282-WINE, bonobowinery.com.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
northernexpress.com

"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

Harbor Springs Cycling Classic

A paved trail route uses the Little Traverse Wheelway, where you can choose from 14-30 miles to ride. All three of the road routes include the Tunnel of Trees; choose from 20, 45 or 60 miles to cycle. Enjoy a sack lunch afterwards. To register in advance for the ride: $30 adults, $20 ages 6-12, free for 5 & under. Cyclists must start between 7:30-9:30am. Lunch pick up ends at 3pm. Those who register at the event pay an additional $5 on all fees. Advance registration for lunch only is $15 adults, $10 ages 6-12, & free for 5 & under.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
northernexpress.com

Ship Spotters: 5 of the North's biggest, coolest, and oldest boats

Perhaps Ratty said it best: “Believe me, my young friend, there is nothing—absolutely nothing—half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats.” Like Mole in Kenneth Grahame’s novel The Wind in the Willows, you can consider Ratty’s advice some sage stuff. Up here, there are countless ways to get on the water, and it doesn’t matter whether you’re at the helm, hitching a ride, or simply watching some behemoth ships glide by; you have a fleet of options.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

M22 Challenge (SOLD OUT)

Run 2.5 miles, starting in the south-bound lane of M-109. Includes a 100 yard climb up the Sleeping Bear Dunes. Bike 17 miles, starting with a climb leading the way into downtown Glen Arbor & along Crystal River. Then paddle 2.5 miles across Little Glen Lake.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
northernexpress.com

Who’s in the Harbor?

From competition for slips to rising gas prices, here’s what marinas Up North are expecting this summer. For those who make their living at marinas and those whose summertime lives are largely defined by them, it’s the busiest and the most wonderful time of the year. But just...
northernexpress.com

Fifth Annual Lighthouse 100-Mile & 50-Mile Ultramarathons

The Lighthouse 100 will begin at 6am at Mission Point Lighthouse, TC. The Lighthouse 50 will begin at noon in Kewadin at the large parking lot just west of the Milton Township Historic Hall. Both races finish at noon on Sun., June 12, inside of Bayfront Park, Petoskey.
KEWADIN, MI
northernexpress.com

Beach Town Ballers

With beach season upon us, everyone is ready for summer weather and long daylight hours. Our sandy shores quickly fill with vacationers and locals, but nothing fills faster than the volleyball courts at West End in Traverse City. These six courts are always in hot demand, with passionate players ready to partake in this collaborative sport.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Nominate a Rising Star for 40Under40

Do you know a millennial or Gen Zer who’s making their mark on the northern Michigan business scene? The Traverse City Business News, sister publication to Northern Express, is now accepting applications for the 2022 40Under40. Individuals in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, and Kalkaska counties are eligible for nomination. (And, of course, they must be under the age of 40 until at least September 1.) Nominees stand out for their leadership, local influence, economic impact, and community service in our region. To put a friend or colleague’s hat in the ring, head to tcbusinessnews.com/40-under-40-nomination-form. You’ll want to have their job title and contact info prepared along with some shining achievements and compelling reasons why they should make the list. All nominations are due by June 17, 2022, at 5pm. Winners will be notified ahead of the September 2022 announcement and featured in that month’s issue of the TCBN.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy